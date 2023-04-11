After three seasons with Montana State, guard Leia Beattie found herself wanting “something a little bit different.”
In an interview Monday with the Chronicle, Beattie didn’t offer many specifics of what else she is looking for or what prompted her decision to enter the transfer portal last week. But she spoke fondly of her time as a Bobcat.
“When it came down to it, essentially, I'm really looking for something new,” she said. “I really enjoyed my time here, and I'm really thankful for my coaches and my teammates and for learning a lot here.”
Beattie was a Big Sky honorable mention selection this past season and was voted by the league’s coaches as the Top Reserve. She averaged a career-high 9.4 points per game as the Bobcats went 20-11 overall and won a share of the Big Sky regular season championship. She scored 9.2 points per game her sophomore year, helping the Bobcats to a Big Sky Tournament title and an NCAA Tournament appearance.
“That's something that a lot of people dream about, and not everyone's able to actually do it,” Beattie said of competing in March Madness. “So I'm very thankful for that opportunity to do that and experience a winning culture.”
Beattie said she didn’t “have anything bad to say” about head coach Tricia Binford and was mostly exploring the transfer portal to see what else was available to her.
Originally from Midland, Texas, Beattie said she mostly had Division II offers coming out of high school. She said it’s been “a bit of a whirlwind” being recruited again. The process of being a transfer “moves a lot quicker” than high school recruiting, she said. Coaches she has spoken with so far have been “very straightforward” about what they’re looking for and how they see her filling that role.
“It's a little bit different being recruited by a number of different DI schools, but enjoying the process so far,” Beattie said.
Beattie has spent three years working toward a degree in finance. She would prefer to use her final two years of eligibility at one school, but scenarios exist where she may transfer again for an MBA elsewhere.
She isn’t too focused on any particular part of the country. Rather, she’s putting an emphasis on her fit with a basketball team and hoping the rest falls into place.
“I know with the supportive family that I have, even all the way from Texas, they were able to come to just about every single home game here and so I know that anywhere I go, they'll be able to support me,” Beattie said.
Beattie recognizes the magnitude of her choice to transfer, and it’s a decision she didn’t take lightly.
“It's not easy to make a decision to leave a community that I really love,” she said. “I think the Bozeman community is really rare in their support, and you can see that through the attendance at our games. You don't get that a lot with mid-major colleges at the Division I women's level.
“It definitely took a lot of thinking. Going somewhere new, it's going to be very different, and acclimating to a new location and new team and new staff, it’ll be really different.”
Beattie called the MSU players she’s leaving behind her “forever teammates” and said she wants to see them continue to win.
“I really wish nothing but the best for this program moving forward,” she said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.