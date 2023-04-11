MSU Women's Hoops v. Montana (copy)
Montana State's Leia Beattie dribbles against Montana's Sammy Fatkin during a game on Jan. 24, 2022, at Worthington Arena.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

After three seasons with Montana State, guard Leia Beattie found herself wanting “something a little bit different.”

In an interview Monday with the Chronicle, Beattie didn’t offer many specifics of what else she is looking for or what prompted her decision to enter the transfer portal last week. But she spoke fondly of her time as a Bobcat.

“When it came down to it, essentially, I'm really looking for something new,” she said. “I really enjoyed my time here, and I'm really thankful for my coaches and my teammates and for learning a lot here.”


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Tags

