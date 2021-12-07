Montana State's Leia Beattie named Big Sky Player of the Week By MSU Sports Information and Chronicle Staff Dec 7, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Montana State's Leia Beattie passes the ball during a game against Northern Colorado on Thursday at Worthington Arena. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana State’s Leia Beattie, a 5-foot-9 sophomore guard from Midland, Texas, has been named the Big Sky Women's Basketball Player of the Week, the league office announced on Tuesday afternoon.Beattie played a key role as the Bobcats opened Big Sky Conference play with a pair of wins. MSU secured a 63-57 decision over Northern Colorado and a 76-69 win over Sacramento State. For the two-game series, Beattie averaged 14.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest. In addition, she shot 47.1% from the field, 60% (6-10) from beyond the arc and 70% (7-10) at the free throw line.In MSU’s win over Sacramento State on Saturday night, Beattie posted a career-high 18 points, going 4 of 8 from the floor, including three 3-pointers. She also pulled down a career-best eight rebounds to lead all players. On Thursday night against Northern Colorado, Beattie tallied 11 points, while adding four rebounds, dishing out three assists and notching two steals.“Leia’s just getting warmed-up,” MSU head coach Tricia Binford said. “This honor is a reflection on the great team effort we had last weekend, playing together, and making the right plays. Leia was attack-minded and shot-ready and made the most of her opportunities.”Beattie’s mother, Kelly Pilcher, who played at Montana (1990-94), is a three-time Big Sky Player of the Week, making the duo the only mother/daughter combination to achieve the honor in Big Sky history. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Leia Beattie Rebound Sport Basketball Big Sky Conference Steal Assist Player Montana Recommended for you