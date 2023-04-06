Montana State junior guard Leia Beattie entered the transfer portal this week, she confirmed on Thursday.
Beattie was named All-Big Sky Honorable Mention and the league’s Top Reserve this past season after averaging the third-most points on the team (9.4 per game) and playing the fourth-most minutes (22.3).
A native of Midland, Texas, Beattie spent three seasons with the Bobcats. Her freshman season was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, so she has two years of eligibility remaining.
She is joined in the transfer portal by Darian White, Grace Beasley, Ava Ranson and Mia Hughes. Ranson and Hughes both left the program in December.
Beattie started the first 13 games of this past season — a stretch that included 27 points in a road win at San Jose State, her highest-scoring game as a Bobcat — but she came off the bench the rest of the season. She scored in double figures 10 times total. She also scored 26 points in a road win at Weber State on Jan. 14 thanks to a career-high six 3-pointers.
Her 52 3-pointers led the team in the 2022-23 season, and her percentage (36.4%) was second. She tied for second on the team in steals (37) while being third in assists (42) and fifth in total rebounds (98). Beattie shot 41.7% overall from the field and made 33 of 37 free throws (89.2%) during the season.
MSU’s season ended in its first game of the Big Sky Conference Tournament with an upset loss against Portland State. Beattie scored 12 points in that contest. The Bobcats finished 20-11 overall.
Beattie averaged 3.7 points in 15 minutes per game for MSU her freshman season in 2020-21. She played in 23 of the team’s 24 games with no starts. As a sophomore, she started in 33 of 35 games and averaged 26.4 minutes and 9.2 points per game for the Bobcats, who won the Big Sky Conference Tournament and played at Stanford in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
