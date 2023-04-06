MSU ISU WBB (copy)
Buy Now

Montana State guard Leia Beattie shoots against Idaho State on Feb. 11 at Worthington Arena.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Montana State junior guard Leia Beattie entered the transfer portal this week, she confirmed on Thursday.

Beattie was named All-Big Sky Honorable Mention and the league’s Top Reserve this past season after averaging the third-most points on the team (9.4 per game) and playing the fourth-most minutes (22.3).

A native of Midland, Texas, Beattie spent three seasons with the Bobcats. Her freshman season was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, so she has two years of eligibility remaining.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Tags

