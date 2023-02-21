MSU UM WBB (copy)
Montana State forward Kola Bad Bear holds the ball against Montana on Saturday at Worthington Arena. 

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Montana State senior Kola Bad Bear was named co-Big Sky Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday for her effort as the Bobcats defeated Montana 75-73 to sweep its season series with its intra-state rival on Saturday afternoon in Worthington Arena.

The graduate of Billings Senior set the tone early, scoring her first basket 11 seconds into the game. Bad Bear went on to match a career-high with 23 points, connecting on 9 of 11 from the field. In addition, she went 2 for 2 from 3-point range and was 3 of 3 at the line.

“Our posts had a phenomenal day and Kola really helped us set the tone early,” said MSU head coach Tricia Binford. “Kola embraced her role as a senior leader and was laser focused all week. She works extremely hard and it’s great to see her having a such an outstanding season. I also love the passion she plays with, and her love for the game is evident in her smile on the court.”


