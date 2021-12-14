Montana State's Kola Bad Bear named Big Sky Player of the Week By MSU Sports Information and Chronicle Staff Dec 14, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Montana State forward Kola Bad Bear shoots the ball during a game against Utah Valley on Saturday at Worthington Arena. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana State's Kola Bad Bear, a 6-foot-2 junior forward from Billings, has been named the Big Sky Women's Basketball Player of the Week, the league office announced on Tuesday afternoon.Bad Bear played a major role as the Bobcats ran its current win streak to five games with victories over MSU-Billings and Utah Valley last weekend. For the two games, the Billings Senior product averaged 19 points and 10.5 rebounds, while shooting 61.9% from the field and 84.6% from the line.In MSU's win over the Yellowjackets, Bad Bear scored a career-high 21 points and pulled down a career-best 17 rebounds. She shot 6 of 11 from the field and shot 9 of 10 at the free-throw line. Thirteen of her rebounds came off the offensive glass.Bad Bear followed that performance with 17 points, four rebounds, an assist and a steal as the Bobcats defeated Utah Valley on Saturday afternoon. Utah Valley had previously posted victories over Big Sky foes Montana, Portland State and Southern Utah. For the game, Bad Bear converted 7 of 10 shots from the floor, including one 3-pointer. "Kola is turning into a dominate inside presence for us and has been very consistent with her play," MSU head coach Tricia Binford said. "She continues to get better and better on both ends of the floor, and this is great recognition of her efforts."Bad Bear has played in all 11 games, including nine starts. She is averaging 9.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 51.2% from the field and 70% at the free-throw line. Montana State hosts Seattle U on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Worthington Arena. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rebound Kola Bad Bear Sport Basketball Montana Utah Valley Win Streak Billings Victory Recommended for you