Montana State’s Darian White and Jubrile Belo were unanimous selections to the Big Sky’s Preseason All-Conference Teams, and both players were picked as the preseason MVPs, the league announced Thursday.

The honors come one day after the MSU women’s and men’s basketball teams were picked to finish first in each of the league’s media and coaches polls.

Belo, a 6-foot-8 senior from London, England, was the only unanimous selection to the men’s Big Sky Preseason All-Conference team.


