Montana State’s Darian White and Jubrile Belo were unanimous selections to the Big Sky’s Preseason All-Conference Teams, and both players were picked as the preseason MVPs, the league announced Thursday.
The honors come one day after the MSU women’s and men’s basketball teams were picked to finish first in each of the league’s media and coaches polls.
Belo, a 6-foot-8 senior from London, England, was the only unanimous selection to the men’s Big Sky Preseason All-Conference team.
“I’m glad Jubrile is getting recognized in this way,” Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle said. “He’s put in a lot of hard work over the offseason. Obviously, he’s coming back as the conference MVP from last season, but — like I tell our guys — that was last season. The great thing is, he gets a chance to prove it to everyone again.”
The Big Sky Preseason MVP award is another feather in Belo’s cap. Last season, Belo was one of the most dominant two-way players in the Big Sky Conference, which led to him earning the league’s MVP and Defensive Most Valuable Player awards. Averaging 12.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game, Belo anchored Montana State’s defense by leading the conference with 60 blocks.
Entering his final collegiate season, Belo is poised to make a mark on the Montana State record books with over 1,100 career points, 500 rebounds and 120 blocks. He currently ranks second all-time in MSU history with 127 career blocks.
Northern Colorado’s Daylen Kountz, Weber State’s Dillon Jones, Eastern Washington’s Steele Venters, Montana’s Josh Bannon and Northern Arizona’s Jalen Cone rounded out the Big Sky Preseason All-Conference team.
Kountz scored 786 points for the Bears last year, the fourth-most all-time in a single season in Big Sky history. Jones led the conference with 17 double-doubles last season for Weber. Venters averaged 16.7 points and shot 43.7% on 3-pointers for the Eagles last year. Montana’s Bannon was the only player in the league last year to average 17.0 points and eight rebounds per game. Cone led NAU with 19.3 points per game last season.
White, a 5-6 senior from Boise, Idaho, was the Big Sky Tournament MVP last season, as well as the Co-Defensive Player of the Year. She led the conference in steals (84) and paced MSU with 15.6 points per game.
Bobcats teammate Kola Bad Bear, a 6-2 senior from Billings, joined White on the women’s preseason team. She was a member of the Big Sky’s All-Tournament Team and earned All-Conference Third Team honors. She averaged 10.9 points per game along with five rebounds.
The two Bobcats are joined on the preseason all-conference team by Idaho’s Beyonce Bea (who was, like White, also a unanimous pick), Sacramento State’s Isnelle Natabou, Montana’s Carmen Gfeller, Northern Colorado’s Hannah Simental and Weber State’s Daryn Hickok. There are seven members on the preseason team due to Bad Bear and Hickok tying for the final spot.
Bea was an All-Conference First Team pick last year. Natabou was the league’s Newcomer of the Year in 2021 after leading the league in rebounds and field goal percentage. Gfeller was eighth in the league in scoring last year (13.9 per game) and averaged 6.7 rebounds. Simental and Hickok were All-Conference Second Team selections last season.
