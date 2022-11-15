MSU Women's Hoops v. Providence (copy)
Montana State's Darian White works against Providence's Brooklyn Harn on Nov. 7 at Worthington Arena.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Montana State senior and Big Sky Conference preseason MVP selection Darian White has been named Co-Player of the Week, the league office announced on Tuesday afternoon. White shares the honor with Eastern Washington’s Jaydia Martin.

White was instrumental in Montana State’s season-opening win over Providence and its 69-60 victory over BYU last Saturday afternoon, snapping the Cougars’ 30-game home court win streak.

For the two games, White averaged 14 points, six rebounds, four assists and 2.5 steals per game, while shooting 58.5% from the field and hitting 7 of 11 free throws. She had her best outing of the season against BYU, guiding the Bobcats with 16 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals.


