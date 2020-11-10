Montana State sophomore Darian White has been named to the preseason all-Big Sky team, announced Tuesday morning by the league’s office and voted on by the conference’s head coaches and media members.
White, a product of Boise, Idaho, was the Big Sky freshman of the year last season after helping the Bobcats to a 25-6 overall mark, a dominating 19-1 league ledger and a Big Sky regular season title.
In what was arguably one of the best inaugural campaigns in MSU history, White collected 394 points, 150 rebounds, 104 assists and 76 steals. She played and started in all 31 games, averaging 12.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.5 steals per game.
“Darian established herself as one of the top players in the Big Sky Conference as a freshman,” MSU head coach Tricia Binford said. “I think she turned a lot of heads with her ability, and she was performing at a very high level at the Big Sky Tournament.
“Darian has worked hard for everything she’s earned,” Binford added. “She never takes a play off, whether it’s in practice or a game. She has also developed into a fantastic leader, and we are looking forward to her running the team this season.”
White recorded 25 games with double-digit scoring, including the last ten contests. She notched a season-high 23 points in MSU’s win at Eastern Washington, connecting on 8 of 15 shots. She finished 25th in the nation in steals and 31st in the country in steals per game.
In MSU’s two victories at the Big Sky tournament, White was averaging 19 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals and two assists per game. The conference championship game was called off due to COVID-19 concerns.
Northern Arizona’s Khiarica Rasheed was tabbed the Big Sky preseason MVP. Gina Marxen (Idaho), Beyonce Bea (Idaho), Dora Goles (Idaho State) and Alisha Davis (Northern Colorado) were also named to the preseason team.
Belo nabs preseason all-Big Sky men’s recognition
Montana State junior Jubrile Belo was named to the Big Sky preseason all-conference team, the league announced on Tuesday.
Belo earned Big Sky third-team honors following his debut season at Montana State during the 2019-20 campaign. The London, England, native played and started in all 31 games as a sophomore. He averaged 13.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game en route to earning the Big Sky Newcomer of the Year award. Belo was just the second Bobcat to claim the honor.
The Bobcat forward led the team in rebounding and blocks (37), while he finished second on the team in scoring. Belo ended the season with three straight double-double efforts and was the final Big Sky player of the week recipient.
He finished his first year at the Division I level by shooting 61.2% from the field. Belo was third in the Big Sky in free throws made (132) and attempted (186) and was among the top 80 players in D-I basketball in each category.
“Jubrile kind of burst onto the scene and was so successful teams had to start game planning him,” MSU head coach Danny Sprinkle said. “How he learned from that and got better throughout the season, you don’t see that a lot from sophomores. Now he knows what to expect, and I think the sky is the limit for him because of his learning curve.”
Six players were selected to the preseason all-Big Sky team. Eastern Washington’s Jacob Davison and Kim Aiken, Jr. were selected with Davison claiming preseason MVP. Montana’s Michael Steadman, Southern Utah’s John Knight III and Idaho State’s Malik Porter also made the preseason team.
St. Pierre named MSU Nordic ski coach
Adam St. Pierre, who currently serves as cross-country sport coordinator for U.S. Ski & Snowboard, has been named head Nordic coach at Montana State, which was announced Tuesday morning.
“We are excited to welcome Adam to the Bobcat family,” Bobcats athletic director Leon Costello said. “Adam brings a wealth of skiing and coaching experience to MSU, and his educational background provides a great foundation for elite training. I am excited for the future with Adam as our Nordic head coach.”
At U.S. Ski & Snowboard, St. Pierre participated in a six-person decision-making team and managed communications regarding the impacts of COVID-19 and other emerging issues. In addition, he developed educational materials for cross-country skiing and managed and publicized a nationwide race calendar, working closely with ten divisional leaders. St. Pierre also maintained points lists for Olympic Winter Games, World Ski Championships and other international events.
St. Pierre, who skied at Colby College in Waterville, Maine, also served as divisional coordinator of Rocky Mountain Nordic where he oversaw the teams’ logistics, coaching staff selection and budget, as well as maintained the race calendar and points lists for junior national qualification and regional championships.
He was also an expert coach for Carmichael Training Systems, which provided remote coaching to 35-55 athletes at a time, ranging from recreational to world-championship level and including Nordic skiers, runners and ski mountaineers.
“I am so excited to have an opportunity to lead the MSU Nordic program,” St. Pierre said. “I hope to lead the program to success on the racecourse, in the classroom and in life for years to come. The MSU ski program is perfectly situated with great training and racing opportunities and university support to be one of the best ski programs in the country and develop championship-caliber athletes. I look forward to helping the current and future athletes reach their full potentials.
“It will certainly be a strange winter, but we will roll with it, train well, compete well and build for the future,” he added.
From 2006-2019, St. Pierre was the head coach of the Boulder (Colorado) Nordic Junior Racing Team. He planned and supervised dry-land and on-snow practices for skiers ages 8-19; recruited, trained and managed a staff of assistant coaches; taught technique, fitness and race strategies; coordinated and provided race-day support and logistics; organized multi-day training camps, including physiological testing, dry-land and on-snow workouts, and educational components; and worked with a volunteer board to budget, fundraise and create programs to ensure the future success of the team.
