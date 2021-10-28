Montana State's Darian White named to preseason all-Big Sky team By MSU Sports Information and Chronicle Staff Oct 28, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Montana State guard Darian White tries to take the ball from Northern Arizona's Regan Schenck on Jan. 23 at Worthington Arena. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Reigning Big Sky defensive player of the year and Montana State standout Darian White is one of six players named to the preseason all-conference team, released by the league office on Thursday.White, a junior from Boise, Idaho, garnered all-Big Sky first-team honors last season after leading the Bobcats in scoring (14.6 points per game), rebounding (5.1 per game), assists (3.8 per game) and steals (2.7 per game). She was first on the team in field goals made (118) and free throws made (101). For the season, White shot 41.8% from the field and 75.9% from the line.“Being named to the preseason team is great recognition for the impact Darian has had on the league over the last two seasons,” MSU head coach Tricia Binford said. “But she would be the first to tell you, it’s not about the individual accolades and that the big picture is the team’s success."“In my opinion, there’s not many point guards in the country that impact their team in as many areas as Darian does for our program,” Binford added. Last season, White hit double-figure scoring in 22 of 24 games, including a career-high 24 points in MSU’s win at Portland. She also pulled down a season-high 11 rebounds against the Pilots.White’s 2.7 steals per game ranked among the nation’s best throughout the season. She posted a career-high seven steals in the Bobcats’ victory at Eastern Washington on Feb. 11.Idaho forward Beyonce Bea is the preseason MVP. Also on the preseason all-conference team are Montana forward Carmen Gfeller, Northern Arizona forward Khiarica Rasheed and Idaho State's Dora Goles and Diaba Konate.MSU has an exhibition game against South Dakota Mines at 5 p.m. on Nov. 6 in Worthington Arena. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Darian White Preseason Team Tricia Binford Sport Basketball League Recommended for you