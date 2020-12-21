Montana State sophomore Darian White was named the Big Sky player of the week after her performance guiding the Bobcats to an 80-67 victory at Portland last Thursday, the league office announced on Monday morning.
White scored a career-high 24 points and hauled down a career-best 11 rebounds while adding nine assists and five steals against the Pilots. The product of Boise, Idaho, connected on 8 of 15 shots and went 7 of 9 at the free-throw line to lead all scorers.
The 5-foot-6 point guard consistently broke a double team and weaved her way through Portland’s full-court pressure to set the tempo for MSU as it claimed its second win of the season and first on the road.
“Darian had an incredible game, but that is something we expect from her, and that’s something she expects from herself,” MSU head coach Tricia Binford said. “She is turning into an outstanding leader on the floor. Darian is also becoming a fantastic playmaker and really does a great job creating for her teammates and herself.”
White, a preseason all-Big sky selection, finished one assist shy of becoming the first Bobcat in over 16 years to post a triple-double. The last Bobcat to accomplish the feat was Sheila Hutchison with 14 points, 11 rebounds and a school-record 14 assists against Idaho State on March 12, 2004 at the Big Sky tournament. Hutchison was the first player in Big Sky history to ever record a triple-double at the league's postseason tournament.
On the season, White is averaging 20.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and four steals per game. In addition, she is shooting 54.7% from the field, 44.4% from long distance and 75% at the free-throw line.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.