Montana State women vs. Weber State (copy)

Montana State’s Darian White calls out a play against Weber State on Feb. 9 at Worthington Arena.

 Shawn Raecke/For the Chronicle

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Montana State point guard Darian White has entered the transfer portal, she announced on Tuesday evening via her Twitter account.

White, a 5-foot-6 Boise, Idaho, native, was a four-year starter for the Bobcats and has one season of eligibility remaining because one of those years was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

White did not immediately respond to a request for comment about her future, but a typed statement in her Tuesday tweet expressed how important Montana State has been to her growth as a basketball player.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Tags

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Recommended for you