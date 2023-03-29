Montana State point guard Darian White has entered the transfer portal, she announced on Tuesday evening via her Twitter account.
White, a 5-foot-6 Boise, Idaho, native, was a four-year starter for the Bobcats and has one season of eligibility remaining because one of those years was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
White did not immediately respond to a request for comment about her future, but a typed statement in her Tuesday tweet expressed how important Montana State has been to her growth as a basketball player.
“Thank you Bobcat nation for everything you have given me,” she wrote. “I’m forever grateful for my coaches, teammates & the community. None of this would’ve been possible without each and every one of you. I’m so thankful for my coaches and everyone who has believed in me these past 4 years.
“My experience here has been nothing but amazing! Thank you to the most supportive & loving coach who gave me this opportunity to play at Montana State. Without the coaches and staff these doors never would have opened for me.
“I want to explore the next phase of my basketball career that Montana State has created for me. With that being said I have decided to enter the transfer portal. I’m so excited to see what God has in store for me next.”
At times this past season, White spoke about her desire and intent to start a professional career — in the WNBA or in Europe — once the season ended.
“Even making it here has been validating, but now that I’m able to take it to another level, it’s really special,” White said near the end of the season.
“And I’m going to take it as far as my body will let me and as far as I possibly can. I’m always going to play for my mom. She’s really somebody that I want to play for until I literally cannot play anymore. And I want to see how far and how good I can do on that other level.”
It’s possible White still goes that route; players can maintain college eligibility as long as they comply with NCAA rules about agents, haven’t signed a professional contract and withdraw their names from the WNBA Draft with enough advanced notice.
But White’s entrance into the transfer portal indicates she would also like to explore playing opportunities at another college, perhaps in a bigger conference that could offer more exposure and better competition than the Big Sky.
White’s Montana State career ended on March 5 with a 77-65 loss to Portland State in the team’s first Big Sky Conference Tournament game in Boise, Idaho. White’s comments after that game offered a glimpse into her mindset that she would not be using her last year of eligibility at MSU.
“Our season’s over, but I’m really proud of the season that we had,” she said then, “and I think this year was overall a really great experience, and I’m looking forward to seeing what the girls do next year.”
White scored 14 points in her final game, finishing her career with the second-most all-time points at MSU (1,716). Her 612 career rebounds rank her 16th in MSU’s history, while her 449 assists rank second and her 260 steals rank third.
All told, she is the only women’s basketball player in Big Sky history to achieve 1,500 points, 500 rebounds, 400 assists and 200 steals in a career. White earned All-Big Sky Honorable Mention her freshman season and was a First Team pick each of the next three seasons, becoming one of just seven women to earn All-Big Sky honors four times. She was named the league’s Freshman of the Year in 2019-20 and the Defensive Player of the Year in her sophomore and junior seasons, becoming just one of four Big Sky women ever to earn both distinctions during a career.
During White’s four seasons — including the sophomore year shortened by COVID-19 — the Bobcats won 84 games, making her a part of the winningest class in school history, according to MSU head coach Tricia Binford. White played in 120 games for MSU — tied for the 10th-most ever — and started all of them. White missed just one game her entire career, a New Year’s Day matchup in 2022 at Idaho State due to testing positive for COVID-19.
In addition to her impressive statistics and remarkable endurance, White’s Montana State career will be remembered, in part, by the three Big Sky championships won with her at point guard: 2019-20 regular season, 2021-22 tournament and 2022-23 regular season.
White helped lead the Bobcats to great heights and became one of the best players to ever compete in the Big Sky. Where the game takes her next is up in the air, but her impact at Montana State will not be soon forgotten.
