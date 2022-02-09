After leading Montana State to three wins in a five-day span, Montana State guard Darian White earned Big Sky Conference Co-Player of the Week honors on Tuesday.
White scored 65 points with 16 rebounds, nine steals, three blocked shots and a 16-to-3 assist to turnover ratio in the three victories. This is the second time White has been honored with Big Sky weekly plaudits, the first this season.
Against reigning Big Sky Champion Idaho State on Thursday, White scored 14 points and grabbed four rebounds, dishing out three assists with two steals. Against Weber State on Saturday, the 5-foot-6 junior from Boise scored 19 points with six rebounds, two assists, four steals and two blocked shots. She closed the weekend on the road at Idaho by scoring a career high 32 points with six rebounds, eight assists, three steals and a blocked shot.
She provided MSU's most dramatic moment of the weekend Thursday against ISU. With MSU leading in the game's final 20 seconds and the shot clock winding down, White stepped up to hit her first three-pointer of the game that stretched the Bobcat lead from three points to six and sealing the win. She converted five of eight free throws and made one basket in the game's final 97 seconds to hold off a Wildcats rally on Saturday. And in the last 90 seconds Monday, White notched a field goal, an assist, a steal, a blocked shot and two made free throws.
In the three fourth quarters alone last weekend White played all but 78 seconds of a possible 30 minutes while shooting 7 for 12 from the floor and 16 for 23 from the line. She made her only fourth quarter 3-point attempt and dished out five assists without a turnover. White's three fourth quarters also featured 31 points, four steals and two blocked shots.
White shared the weekly honor with Sacramento State's Liana Tillan, who averaged 23.5 points, 7.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game in two wins last week.
White joins teammates Leia Beattie (Dec. 7) and Kola Bad Bear (Dec. 14) as Bobcats to win the award this season.
