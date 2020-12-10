With a look of determination and confidence, Ava Ranson barreled toward the hoop.
Ranson, who Montana State head coach Tricia Binford has lauded as one of the Bobcats’ many standout freshmen, looked set on scoring and giving her team life.
But a swarm of BYU defenders cut off her path to the basket. She tried rising up for a layup, but the ball was swatted from her hands.
Binford said before the season her team was talented, but young. On Sunday, the Bobcats showcased their talent in a season-opening home win over North Dakota when the Bobcats made 14 of 40 3-pointers.
On Thursday, the Bobcats showed their youth. Thwarted by BYU’s potent offense, the Bobcats lost 72-58 on Thursday in Provo, Utah. This loss snapped MSU’s program record 18-game winning streak dating back to January last season.
Binford told her team to be proud of accomplishing that feat on Sunday against UND. But she also emphasized this was a new team, one that no longer was loaded with seniors.
“We are young, and it’s going to take us time to build chemistry and identity, and we want to see improvements every game,” Binford said. “We had butterflies early on, and an experienced team is going to take advantage of that.”
The Bobcats (1-1) knew, with seven freshmen on the squad, their identity would morph. Against UND, they consistently pulled up from deep in order to maintain their lead.
Binford complimented all-Big Sky preseason point guard Darian White for establishing the tempo of that game. That opened the way for the Bobcats to remain in control throughout the contest.
But BYU (3-1) made sure to dictate the pace early on. The Cougars often grabbed rebounds, found a guard in space, transitioned to the offensive end and found an open shot.
Going into the game, the Bobcats were No. 1 in the country with a 12.5% 3-point defensive percentage. After just one quarter, BYU led 25-9 and ended the contest 14 of 31 (45.2%) from 3 and 25 of 52 (48.1%) from the field.
Binford noted her team made too many defensive errors.
“That experience, they make things difficult,” she said. “Against a team like that, you’re going to have to execute at a high level, and we’re certainly not there yet. But we’ll get there by the end of the year.”
The Cougars defensively stymied MSU from the beginning. With a game on film to look back on, BYU could know what to expect from the new-look Bobcats. The Cougars constantly badgered MSU guards at the perimeter, forcing them to take contested 3s.
MSU led Division I teams with its 14 3s so far this season. Against BYU, the Bobcats made just 3 of 20 (15%) from deep and 13 of 50 (26%) from the field. Only three of their makes came from assists.
Binford said, even after MSU’s win on Sunday, her team would require more offensive balance moving forward.
She reiterated that point Thursday night. She believes that will allow the Bobcats to establish a better rhythm, which they didn’t find against BYU until the second half.
“This team has the desire and a lot of talent. We just need more time together,” Binford said. “That experience I think is going to help us.”
Against UND, MSU guard Tori Martell finished 8 of 11 from 3-point range for a career-high 26 points. As of Wednesday, those eight 3s were a single-game school record and tied for the Division I national lead. Martell said she’s gained the confidence she needs to attempt 3-pointers no matter the defense in front of her.
Against BYU, MSU’s lone senior struggled for every look she earned due to that Cougars pressure defense. Midway through the third quarter, Martell’s 3 was blocked by Kaylee Smiler.
Later in the frame, Martell connected from deep, her first make from beyond the arc. But on the following possession, the Cougars effectively moved the ball around and found Smiler for an open 3 of her own.
BYU’s Shaylee Gonzales, who was averaging 20.7 points per contest, ended the game with 18 points. Ten players scored for the Cougars.
White led the Bobcats with 16 points and four steals. Martell and Kola Bad Bear tied for 10 points.
“Now it’s a new team and a new season, and our team is trying to build an identity because we have a lot of talent,” Binford said. “Right now, we’re so wanting to do things well we’re taking too many chances.”
The Bobcats don’t have much time to learn from their mistakes before they take on Utah at 5 p.m. Friday. Binford called the Utes “a big, physical team.”
But Binford has never wanted her program to shy away from skilled teams. She believed the Bobcats can be competitive with top-notch opponents.
“I think this challenging schedule is going to pay off come conference play,” Binford said. “You’ve got to be able to execute at a very high level.”
