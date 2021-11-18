Montana State women's offense goes missing in loss at South Dakota State By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Nov 18, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Montana State guard Ashley Van Sickle dribbles around Carroll College guard Sienna Swannack on Nov. 9 at Worthington Arena. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana State heavily emphasized interior defense in the week leading up to Thursday’s game with South Dakota State.For the first 10 minutes, all went according to plan. But the Jackrabbits eventually got their offense into a rhythm — while MSU’s fell out of one — and SDSU claimed a 78-49 win at Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota.The Bobcats (1-3) led 18-14 after the first quarter but struggled offensively for the rest of the game, scoring 14, seven and 10 points in the three remaining quarters, respectively. They shot 21 of 67 overall (31%) and made just 4 of 28 3-point attempts. The Jackrabbits’ fortunes flipped after the opening quarter, and they took the lead for good on a three-point play by Kallie Theisen with 7 minutes remaining in the half. They built their lead to 20 through three quarters and to near 30 by the end of the fourth.“When a team makes a run, we have to have the resolve that they’re going to make some runs and we’re going to have to respond to it and collectively work to get that done,” MSU head coach Tricia Binford said.Once SDSU (2-2) went ahead by 10 in the second quarter, the Bobcats managed to narrow the deficit back to four, at 36-32, at halftime. A steal and layup by Leia Beattie and a jumper and two free throws from Darian White gave MSU a smidge of momentum going to the break, but a full-fledged response never came.“I thought in the first half we really defended as a team,” Binford said. “I thought we responded better, as far as establishing tempo, being attack-minded as a group offensively. … I’m really proud of our first-half effort.”To start the second half, SDSU’s Tylee Irwin hit a 3-pointer and Paige Meyer and Paiton Burckhard added layups to push the team’s lead to 11. MSU never got closer, and South Dakota State went on to rack up 34 points in the paint.Meyer and Irwin each finished with 11 points. Meyer, a freshman guard, added nine rebounds and six assists without a turnover. Theisen had 10 points, and Haleigh Timmer scored 12 off the bench. White led MSU’s scoring with 12 points, but all of those came in the first half. She finished 5 of 15 from the field. Madison Jackson and Lexi Deden, who both made their first starts this season, each scored three points in the first quarter but were held scoreless the rest of the way. Kola Bad Bear also scored in the first quarter but was without points for the final 30 minutes.Twenty-nine of MSU’s points came off the bench: eight from Ava Ranson, six apiece from Beattie and Lindsey Hein, five from Ashley Van Sickle and two each from Gabby Mocchi and Taylor Janssen.“I’m really proud of our bench,” Binford said. “I think our bench came out and gave us a really big spark today.”Montana State was plagued throughout by foul trouble. The Bobcats were whistled for 24 fouls, compared to just nine for SDSU. The Jackrabbits took advantage, hitting 18 of 24 shots from the foul line. MSU made just three free throws in four attempts.“The foul line discrepancy for us has been consistent through the first three or four games,” Binford said. “That’s a consistency that we just have to change the habit. We’ve got to improve our discipline in that area.”Montana State is now shooting 33.7% from the field this season and just 19.7% (15 of 76) from 3-point range. Through four games, the Bobcats have missed only four free throw attempts, but after attempting 11 against Carroll College they have settled for six, four and four in the next three.The Bobcats' next chance to get their offense into a groove will come at 1 p.m. Saturday at North Dakota, which suffered a 71-52 loss to Montana on Thursday to drop to 0-3 this season."We've got to get some more pieces firing," Binford said. "I think we've got tremendous talent on this team. We've just got to get working a little bit on scoring."

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. 