Montana State used a 15-2 run at the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth to close a 16-point deficit to three points with 7 minutes, 36 seconds left, but North Texas closed out the game with an 11-3 run of its own to post a 66-57 victory over the Bobcats at the UNT Fall Feast on Sunday afternoon.
“I loved our fight to get back in the game and give ourselves a chance in the second half,” said MSU head coach Tricia Binford. “We will build off that second half of starting to find some rhythm as we have been trying to get some chemistry established,”
Montana State (4-3) struggled on the offensive end, scoring five points in the opening quarter behind 1-of-15 shooting from the field. North Texas (2-3) built a 14-point cushion following a pair of free throws by Tommisha Lampkin in the second period. The Mean Green held a 32-19 advantage heading into intermission.
UNT took its largest lead of the contest at 53-37 on a layup by Jasmyne Boles at the 2:43 mark of the third quarter, before the Bobcats started its comeback with a 9-2 run capped by a Madison Jackson 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded to cut the margin to 55-46.
MSU opened the final quarter with a layup by Taylor Janssen, followed by baskets from Jackson and Deden to pull the Bobcats to within 55-52 with just over seven minutes left, but Montana State would get no closer. Deden and Jackson scored 11 and nine points, respectively, in the second half.
The Bobcats shot 69.2% from the field in the third quarter, including a 2-of-3 effort from long distance and 7-of-8 at the line.
“Jack (Madison Jackson) was a huge spark and Lexi started getting going,” Binford said. “Darian, who was voted all-tournament, continued to lead us consistently on both ends of the floor.”
Darian White finished with a team-high 12 points, while Deden and Jackson each chipped in 11.
The Bobcats shot 35.2% from the field but connected on just 2 of 14 3-pointers. MSU’s game was highlighted by a 19-of-23 effort from the free throw line.
UNT held a 40-28 edge under the boards, including 17 on the offensive end. MSU was led under the glass by White, Deden and Katelynn Limardo with four rebounds apiece.
The Mean Green was led by Quincy Noble with 16 points and four steals.
Montana State will host South Dakota State at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Worthington Arena.
