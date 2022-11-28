Let the news come to you

Montana State used a 15-2 run at the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth to close a 16-point deficit to three points with 7 minutes, 36 seconds left, but North Texas closed out the game with an 11-3 run of its own to post a 66-57 victory over the Bobcats at the UNT Fall Feast on Sunday afternoon.

“I loved our fight to get back in the game and give ourselves a chance in the second half,” said MSU head coach Tricia Binford. “We will build off that second half of starting to find some rhythm as we have been trying to get some chemistry established,”

Montana State (4-3) struggled on the offensive end, scoring five points in the opening quarter behind 1-of-15 shooting from the field. North Texas (2-3) built a 14-point cushion following a pair of free throws by Tommisha Lampkin in the second period. The Mean Green held a 32-19 advantage heading into intermission.


