Montana State’s games at Southern Utah on Thursday and Saturday were canceled Wednesday due to COVID-19.
An SUU news release said the Thunderbirds women's team paused all activities following multiple positive COVID-19 tests amongst their Tier 1 individuals. According to the NCAA, Tier 1 includes "student-athletes and essential basketball personnel whose job function requires direct access to players on a regular basis, specifically close contact (6 feet or less) for 15 minutes or more, as per CDC guidance."
The Thunderbirds (3-2) have now had six games canceled this season. Canceled Big Sky basketball games will not be rescheduled. Montana State’s men’s games against Southern Utah at home on Thursday and Saturday were also canceled Tuesday night.
"We knew that this might be something that we would be dealing with following the holiday season, so we are not surprised, but we are disappointed that our women's team will be unable to play this weekend," SUU athletic director Debbie Corum said in a release. "Obviously, our main concern right now is taking care of the individuals that tested positive. Our top priority is that these student-athletes receive the proper care."
The Bobcats (2-3) have now had four games canceled this season after contests against South Dakota School of Mines on Nov. 25 — their original season opener — and at Utah Valley on Dec. 12 were also called off. SUU also had a matchup with Utah Valley on Dec. 18 canceled. With five Division I games played, the Bobcats need eight more to be eligible to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.
The Big Sky scheduled a 20-game conference schedule this season, which meant more opportunities if games were canceled. Big Sky teams were also to play the same teams back-to-back on Thursdays and Saturdays at the same location to cut back on travel.
They now have 18 conference games remaining, plus potential Big Sky tournament contests. MSU’s first conference matchups are now against Northern Colorado on Jan. 7 and 9.
“Disappointment is the story of the week,” Montana State athletic director Leon Costello wrote on Twitter. “I hope everyone @SUUThunderbirds gets well and feel for @MSUBobcatsWBB. Toughness will win out. Control what you can control!”
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.