Montana State will not play at all this week, the school announced in a press release Thursday morning. This is after Idaho, the Bobcats' opponent, began dealing with coronavirus issues.
A press release on Wednesday said MSU was informed the Vandals are unable to compete “due to COVID-19 protocols within Idaho’s program.” This meant the Bobcats' game against the Vandals at 6 p.m. Thursday in Worthington Arena would not happen as scheduled.
However, Wednesday's press release said “adjusted dates and times for the series are being considered but have not been finalized at this time.” MSU was also scheduled to host Idaho at noon Saturday, so the status of that game was not immediately clear.
Now both contests, which were to be the last home games of the season for MSU, are nixed and won't be rescheduled. The Bobcats will finish the regular season at Sacramento State on March 3 and 5.
The contests between the Bobcats (14-6, 11-3 Big Sky) and the Vandals (14-6, 13-3) were going to be matchups between two of the top teams in the conference.
The Bobcats and Vandals were going to play in the Big Sky championship a year ago before the conference tournaments were stopped due to COVID-19.
MSU’s only other Big Sky games this season which had been canceled due to COVID-19 were against Southern Utah in early January. Two other nonconference games for the Bobcats were also affected.
The Big Sky tournament is scheduled to begin March 8 in Boise, Idaho.
The Montana State men are planning to play at Idaho at 5 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Sunday. Those games were pushed back by one day each after the Bobcats’ contests last week against Idaho State were canceled. MSU announced it had “one or more individuals being identified as either needing to quarantine or isolate due to COVID-19.”
