Montana State head coach Tricia Binford directs her players during a game against Weber State on Saturday at Worthington Arena.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Montana State arrived in Portland on Tuesday fresh off an exhilarating comeback win on Monday at Idaho. 

The team learned Wednesday, however, of COVID-19 protocols within the Portland State program, meaning the contest between the schools scheduled for Thursday has been postponed. 

Instead, MSU will now face Southern Utah on the road at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, making up a game between those two teams that was originally scheduled for Jan. 15 in Cedar City, Utah. 

Montana State closes this week of games with a noon meeting at Northern Arizona on Saturday. 

MSU's road game at Portland State has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 21. 

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. 

