Montana State head coach Tricia Binford directs her players during a game against Weber State on Saturday at Worthington Arena.
Montana State arrived in Portland on Tuesday fresh off an exhilarating comeback win on Monday at Idaho.
The team learned Wednesday, however, of COVID-19 protocols within the Portland State program, meaning the contest between the schools scheduled for Thursday has been postponed.
Instead, MSU will now face Southern Utah on the road at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, making up a game between those two teams that was originally scheduled for Jan. 15 in Cedar City, Utah.
Montana State closes this week of games with a noon meeting at Northern Arizona on Saturday.
MSU's road game at Portland State has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 21.
Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.
Report scores and stats and send game photos to the Chronicle sports staff.