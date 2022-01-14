Montana State women's game against Southern Utah postponed due to Thunderbirds' COVID-19 protocols By Parker Cotton Chronicle Sports Editor Parker Cotton Author email Jan 14, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Montana State women’s basketball head coach Tricia Binford talks to her team before the second half of a game against Carroll College on Nov. 9 at Worthington Arena. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Montana State women’s basketball road game at Southern Utah, scheduled for Saturday in Cedar City, Utah, has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols in the Thunderbirds’ program.The Big Sky Conference will determine any make-up date.The postponement, announced Thursday evening, follows a similar announcement from Wednesday impacting the MSU men’s game against Southern Utah that was set to be played Saturday in Bozeman. Because the Thunderbirds’ men’s program also has COVID-19 issues at the moment, that contest has been postponed as well. A rescheduled date has not been announced. The Southern Utah men’s and women’s games against Montana, scheduled for Thursday, were also postponed.For the MSU women, this is the third game they’ve had impacted by COVID-19 this season. Due to protocols within the Bobcats’ program during the first week of January, games against Idaho and Montana were postponed. Those games are now scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday and 7 p.m. Jan. 24, respectively, at MSU’s Worthington Arena.So far, the Big Sky has largely opted to reschedule games for Mondays that both teams have free. Southern Utah, as the only team in the league without a “travel partner,” plays a lot of Monday games as it is. The Thunderbirds’ women’s team has five more Monday games remaining, to say nothing of occasional Tuesday and Wednesday games that serve as make-up dates with other Big Sky schools that have had their own COVID-19 problems.All told, rescheduling Montana State’s matchup could be complicated.Southern Utah’s men’s team has six Monday games remaining. Currently, there are no other games scheduled for outside of the league’s otherwise normal Thursday and Saturday format.Assuming the schedule for the upcoming week stays unchanged, MSU’s women are faced with four games in seven days: Monday against Idaho, Thursday against Northern Arizona, Saturday against Portland State and Jan. 24 against Montana. Fortunately for the Bobcats, all games are at home. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Montana Utah Game Sport Team Big Sky Conference Men Make-up Parker Cotton Author email Follow Parker Cotton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you