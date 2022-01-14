MSU vs. Carroll GBB (copy)
Montana State women’s basketball head coach Tricia Binford talks to her team before the second half of a game against Carroll College on Nov. 9 at Worthington Arena.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

The Montana State women’s basketball road game at Southern Utah, scheduled for Saturday in Cedar City, Utah, has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols in the Thunderbirds’ program.

The Big Sky Conference will determine any make-up date.

The postponement, announced Thursday evening, follows a similar announcement from Wednesday impacting the MSU men’s game against Southern Utah that was set to be played Saturday in Bozeman. Because the Thunderbirds’ men’s program also has COVID-19 issues at the moment, that contest has been postponed as well. A rescheduled date has not been announced.

The Southern Utah men’s and women’s games against Montana, scheduled for Thursday, were also postponed.

For the MSU women, this is the third game they’ve had impacted by COVID-19 this season.

Due to protocols within the Bobcats’ program during the first week of January, games against Idaho and Montana were postponed. Those games are now scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday and 7 p.m. Jan. 24, respectively, at MSU’s Worthington Arena.

So far, the Big Sky has largely opted to reschedule games for Mondays that both teams have free. Southern Utah, as the only team in the league without a “travel partner,” plays a lot of Monday games as it is. The Thunderbirds’ women’s team has five more Monday games remaining, to say nothing of occasional Tuesday and Wednesday games that serve as make-up dates with other Big Sky schools that have had their own COVID-19 problems.

All told, rescheduling Montana State’s matchup could be complicated.

Southern Utah’s men’s team has six Monday games remaining. Currently, there are no other games scheduled for outside of the league’s otherwise normal Thursday and Saturday format.

Assuming the schedule for the upcoming week stays unchanged, MSU’s women are faced with four games in seven days: Monday against Idaho, Thursday against Northern Arizona, Saturday against Portland State and Jan. 24 against Montana. Fortunately for the Bobcats, all games are at home.

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

