MSU Women's Hoops v. Idaho (copy)
Montana State head coach Tricia Binford yells from the sidelines on Jan. 17 at Worthington Arena.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

The Montana State women’s basketball game slated for Saturday, Jan. 29 against Idaho in Moscow has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Vandals’ program.

The game has tentatively been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. at ICCU Arena.

