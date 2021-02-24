Montana State’s game against Idaho on Thursday will not be played as scheduled.
A press release on Wednesday said MSU was informed the Vandals are unable to compete “due to COVID-19 protocols within Idaho’s program.”
Thursday’s game was scheduled for 6 p.m. in Worthington Arena. The game between the Bobcats (14-6, 11-3 Big Sky) and the Vandals (14-6, 13-3) was going to be a matchup between two of the top teams in the conference.
The press release said “adjusted dates and times for the series are being considered but have not been finalized at this time.” MSU was also scheduled to host Idaho at noon Saturday, but the status of that game was not immediately clear.
Before this, MSU’s only other Big Sky games which had been affected by COVID-19 were against Southern Utah in early January. Two other nonconference games for the Bobcats were also affected.
