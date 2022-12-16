MSU SDSU wbb (copy)
Montana State guard Leia Beattie dribbles around South Dakota State guard Dru Gylten on Nov. 30 at Worthington Arena.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

The Montana State women’s basketball team may be in one of the most beautiful places in the country this weekend, but its two-game slate in Maui is still very much a business trip.

The Bobcats have three non-conference games remaining this month, and the first two come on consecutive days: LSU on Saturday and Nevada on Sunday as part of the Maui Jim Maui Classic hosted by Oregon State in Kihei, Hawaii. MSU plays the Tigers at 9 p.m. MT on Saturday and the Wolf Pack at 7 p.m. MT on Sunday. Streams of both games can be found through Oregon State and Pac-12 live.

LSU enters the weekend 10-0 this season behind an offense that has scored 100 or more points five times and 99 points once. The Tigers are ranked 10th in the most recent coaches poll and 11th by The Associated Press voters. They boast five players who average 9.9 points or more, led by 6-foot-3 forward Angel Reese, who averages 24 points and 14.3 rebounds per game.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

