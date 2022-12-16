The Montana State women’s basketball team may be in one of the most beautiful places in the country this weekend, but its two-game slate in Maui is still very much a business trip.
The Bobcats have three non-conference games remaining this month, and the first two come on consecutive days: LSU on Saturday and Nevada on Sunday as part of the Maui Jim Maui Classic hosted by Oregon State in Kihei, Hawaii. MSU plays the Tigers at 9 p.m. MT on Saturday and the Wolf Pack at 7 p.m. MT on Sunday. Streams of both games can be found through Oregon State and Pac-12 live.
LSU enters the weekend 10-0 this season behind an offense that has scored 100 or more points five times and 99 points once. The Tigers are ranked 10th in the most recent coaches poll and 11th by The Associated Press voters. They boast five players who average 9.9 points or more, led by 6-foot-3 forward Angel Reese, who averages 24 points and 14.3 rebounds per game.
“There’s some post play that’s going to give us some problems,” Bobcats head coach Tricia Binford said. “We’re going to have to really strategically look at how we keep it out of the post and put ourselves in great rebounding positioning. They’re really good on the glass, and their guard play can really shoot the ball.”
It will be the first ever meeting between Montana State and LSU. The Bobcats own an 11-2 all-time record against Nevada, which is 3-6 this season, though the Wolf Pack won the last meeting in December 2017. That game also took place at Oregon State’s Maui tournament.
“Once we did it, we started trying to invite ourselves back,” Binford said with a laugh.
“It was a matter of when we could get back in the tournament. For us in the great winter months, we always try to find something tropical (for our schedule).”
The Bobcats beat Utah State in the first game of the tournament that 2017 season but then lost to Nevada the next day. Binford noted that the team hasn’t played Oregon State in either of the times it has attended the Beavers’ tournament.
“(But) we did play a closed scrimmage with Oregon State last year,” she said, “and that’s how we kind of got this finalized.”
MSU enters the weekend 6-4 this season, most recently defeating Saint Mary’s 91-56 on Monday at Worthington Arena. The weekend in Hawaii against teams from bigger conferences will be a good test for MSU’s defense, which has already forced 20 or more turnovers in a game four times this season after doing so just five times last season.
Once the Bobcats regain possession, they’ve been successful in making opponents pay for their mistakes. Through 10 games, MSU has averaged 10.4 points per game on fast breaks and 19.7 points per game off turnovers. That’s the kind of style Montana State wants to play all season.
“Our defense is what fuels our offense,” junior Katelynn Limardo said after scoring a career-high 21 points in the Saint Mary’s win. “It’s so much easier when you’re able to play on defense and play together and play on a string. Everyone can feed off each other, get a steal and get out in transition. I think we’re all buying into the process on defense and that’s leading to our scores on offense.”
Continued progression on defense, Binford said, will go a long way toward a successful conference season.
“We really took some great steps against Saint Mary’s on the things that we took off the board, (like) the 3-point shot,” she said. “We also defended the post fairly well. We just want to continue growing on that.”
Last season, MSU went 6-9 on the road, but that figure doesn’t include neutral court losses to North Texas in California or Stanford in the NCAA Tournament (though that was held on Stanford’s home court). In any case, of MSU’s 13 losses, 11 came away from Bozeman.
The Bobcats have two impressive road wins already this year: at BYU and at San Jose State. But MSU also has road losses to Wyoming and North Texas, as well as what was technically a neutral court loss to Abilene Christian — a game played at North Texas’ campus about three hours away from ACU’s campus.
Those three losses came as part of a stretch in which MSU lost three out of four games but defeated mid-major power South Dakota State at home. The Bobcats also didn’t have senior forward Kola Bad Bear for any of those four games due to injury, so Binford said she has to “take a realistic coaching perspective.”
That could also be interpreted as “don’t overreact too much,” but Binford said the larger point is the team has to learn how to win on the road.
“We’ve had some big wins already under our belt in the preseason, and now for us the next step is learning how to do that away from the Fieldhouse,” she said. “I think we did it at BYU, so we’ve shown some moments of it.”
The players also recognize the need for success away from home.
“I think we’re really excited for what’s to come in these last few non-conference games,” junior Leia Beattie said. “I think we have something to prove that we can win on the road. I think we proved that we can win in our Fieldhouse, but kind of carrying that energy that we have in the Brick into those away games (is the goal). I think we know we need to lock in for a top team like LSU and also Nevada. We’re really just looking to build right before we get to conference.”
There’s no better place in mid-December to spark a turnaround of the narrative than Hawaii.
“I think it will be a super fun experience just to get out of the snow a little bit and get everybody’s moods up right after finals,” Beattie said. “We’re looking forward to just focusing on basketball for a little bit and playing tough games in Hawaii.”
The two games there will not be the Bobcats’ last test before Big Sky play starts, however.
“We’re coming back late on (Monday) with a red eye and get here, like, midday the day before we host Cal Poly (on Wednesday),” Binford said. “So that’s where we’re going to see how tough we really are.”
