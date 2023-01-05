Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The crux of Northern Colorado’s intent to defend in a 2-3 zone after made shots is that the Bears have to make shots.

If they don’t, they go down the court in a man-to-man defense and can’t pester teams nearly as much.

Montana State didn’t allow for many made shots Thursday, and with the Bears out of sorts defensively, the Bobcats made them pay. MSU, playing at home for the first time since Dec. 12, earned a 61-40 win over UNC at Worthington Arena to move to 9-6 overall and 2-1 in the Big Sky.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Tags

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Recommended for you