The crux of Northern Colorado’s intent to defend in a 2-3 zone after made shots is that the Bears have to make shots.
If they don’t, they go down the court in a man-to-man defense and can’t pester teams nearly as much.
Montana State didn’t allow for many made shots Thursday, and with the Bears out of sorts defensively, the Bobcats made them pay. MSU, playing at home for the first time since Dec. 12, earned a 61-40 win over UNC at Worthington Arena to move to 9-6 overall and 2-1 in the Big Sky.
The Bobcats limited their visitors to 30.6% shooting overall and their fewest points of the season.
“I think we learned a lot from the preseason and our Idaho game, and really the 3-ball’s been hurting us, so we really had to focus on the 3-ball tonight because this is a team that averages eight a game,” Bobcats head coach Tricia Binford said. “We cut that in half. I thought we did a great job of trying to maintain our ball pressure throughout the possession.”
The Bears (8-6, 1-2), indeed, only hit 4 of 16 shots from distance. And they only hit 11 other shots in the game. Their 15 field goals tied their lowest output of the season. With 22 turnovers, a lot of Northern Colorado’s wounds were self-inflicted, but the Bobcats made their presence felt as well.
“Bin always preaches to us, ‘Ball pressure, ball pressure, ball pressure.’ That is our main focus,” guard Madison Jackson said. “And she lets you hear it, and you will sit by her if she doesn’t think your ball pressure is good enough. That’s definitely a big aspect of going against them.”
Jackson started her second consecutive game and led the Bobcats with 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting, including a pair of 3-pointers. A talented defender, Jackson also matched her season high in points from Saturday at Eastern Washington.
“She is a leader for us in every category, but she also sets the tone on just playing so hard,” Binford said. “The rotation the last couple games has worked, and Jack has been fantastic. She’s been super attack-minded on both ends, and she’s really hit some big shots for us as well.”
Jackson said she wants to be a strong defender first and foremost.
“My main focus is always bringing my defense because I know our defense is going to give us offense,” she said. “I really like to focus on having my teammates’ backs when it comes to defense and stops.”
For the game, MSU tallied 18 points following UNC’s turnovers.
UNC’s offensive struggles began early with a 3-of-13 performance from the field in the first quarter. MSU, meanwhile, hit six shots and led 15-7 after 10 minutes. Late in the quarter, Leia Beattie missed a 3-pointer from the left wing and teammate Kola Bad Bear tapped the loose ball back toward the perimeter. Darian White chased it down near midcourt and instead of going over the line, she leapt into the air and flung the ball back to Beattie, who nailed her second try at a 3-pointer.
It was an early indication of how things just weren’t quite going UNC’s way.
The second quarter featured more of the same, as the Bears hit just two shots separated by over eight minutes. That quarter was actually an offensive struggle both ways for a while—at one point they combined to hit just 1 of 16 shots.
The Bobcats broke out of that funk first with a layup from Taylor Janssen with three minutes left. That sparked a 12-3 run to end the quarter—a stretch that featured two buckets from Bad Bear and 3-pointers from Jackson and Katelynn Limardo.
Montana State led 32-12 at half on the strength of its defense.
“I was proud of how (we limited them) in the first two quarters,” said Bad Bear, who finished with nine points and four rebounds. “We’re a unit, and that’s something we need to focus on.”
Northern Colorado shot 10 of 25 in the second half to find a little more offensive rhythm, but it was not enough.
Hannah Simental, who was fifth in the conference in scoring (16.1 per game) entering Thursday, led the Bears with 15 points. Aniah Hall was next for UNC with eight.
The Bears also abandoned their plan of the 2-3 after making shots in the second half. No matter; MSU’s offense kept moving the ball to find the looks it wanted regardless of the defense.
“The main thing is we know we’re getting in our groove when we share the ball,” Jackson said. “When we’re getting post touches, guards are getting the ball into the post, posts are making a move, getting it out to the guards, that’s the thing that works best for us. It makes the game so much fun when you have everybody on the floor, and it’s clicking.”
MSU recorded 16 assists and won the rebounding battle 39-35. Fourteen of MSU’s rebounds came on the offensive glass.
Grace Beasley came off the bench to score 10 points, and White contributed seven points and seven assists. Beattie, Limardo and Lexi Deden each had six points.
Binford was honored prior to the game for her 300th career win last Saturday at Eastern Washington. Thursday’s victory gave her 301. The shot at 302—and for a 3-1 start in conference play—comes at 1 p.m. Saturday against Northern Arizona at Worthington Arena.
