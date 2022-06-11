Montana State women’s basketball signee Marah Dykstra was recently named to the 2022 FIBA U18 Team Canada squad that will compete in the Women’s Americas Championships June 13-19, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Dykstra, a 6-foot-2 forward from Vancouver, B.C., signed with the Bobcats in November 2021 after a stellar high school career at Churchill Secondary. Dykstra, who played club ball for VK Basketball, was one of 12 players named to the U18 team, and the only player selected outside the province of Ontario.
Other players selected to the squad include Iowa State signee Shantavia Dawkins, Lemyah Hylton (Arizona), Emma Koabel (Duke) and Tyana Todd (Boston College).
“We’re very proud that Marah was named to this team as it had been a big dream of hers,” MSU head coach Tricia Binford said. “It is a great honor to represent your country, and it speaks volumes for Marah’s drive, work ethic and versatility.
“Going through the process of making a national team isn’t easy,” Binford added. “In tryouts, you have to show the coaches why they need you on the team. Marah is a ‘glue’ type of athlete that makes everyone around her better. And her ability to guard anywhere on the court is a valuable commodity."
Team Canada will play in Group A, along with Argentina, Brazil and Mexico. The Canadians will face Mexico on Monday, June 13, followed by Brazil on Tuesday and Argentina on Wednesday in pool play. Semifinal games will be played on June 18, with the championship slated for June 19. All games will be played at Obras Sanitarios Stadium.
Group B consists of the United States, El Salvador, Puerto Rico and Columbia. The eight national teams will be competing for the four available spots in the FIBA U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup in 2023.
