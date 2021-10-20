top story Montana State women's basketball returners bringing composure to early practices By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Oct 20, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Montana State's Gabby Mocchi works in the post during a game last season. MSU Sports Information/Contributed Montana State's Katelynn Limardo shoots against Northern Arizona during a game last season. MSU Sports Information/Contributed Montana State's Katelynn Limardo shoots against Weber State during a game last season. MSU Sports Information/Contributed Buy Now Montana State's Gabby Mocchi defends Northern Colorado's Micayla Isenbart on Jan. 9 at Worthington Arena. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana State entered last season with one of the youngest rosters in the country.That roster is another year older now — with more practices and film sessions and a 17-7 season with a trip to the Big Sky semifinals all stored away as valuable experience.Though the Bobcats are decidedly still young, the feeling around preseason practices so far has been the opposite. “It seems like the freshmen last year have been here forever,” senior Gabby Mocchi said. “Last year took more teaching because we had so many freshmen, so it took a longer time to learn. They already know the system now, they already have that under their belt. They don’t feel like freshmen, and they’re not acting like it either.”Through the preseason to this point, the Bobcats have kept themselves motivated by stressing they have something to prove. They carried a similar mindset last year in hopes of showing age matters less than preparedness.Entering the 2021-22 season — which begins with an exhibition on Nov. 6 against South Dakota Mines — MSU is out to prove it has grown.“We know we can hang with the top people. We were there last year,” sophomore Katelynn Limardo said. “It’s just a matter of going out and doing it this year.”Limardo is one of six sophomores on the roster. Mocchi, fellow senior Ashley Van Sickle and juniors Darian White, Kola Bad Bear and Madison Jackson make up the upperclassmen group.Head coach Tricia Binford said the priority over the summer was to install the blueprint for offense and defense and slowly add in different looks and sets. The fall has been about “sharpening and fine-tuning” those elements while building up endurance.Those processes have been streamlined this year because there was so little roster turnover.“That’s the biggest thing, we have a lot of returners so we’re able to get into drills a little bit quicker,” Binford said. “I think our kids are getting an understanding of the next step for us is consistency.”New-look offensePart of Binford’s vision for the season involves having White move more off the ball, whether through cuts or around screens and the like.The coach recognizes White has carried a heavy load in her first two seasons. In White’s freshman year, Binford said, much of her scoring came in the first 10 seconds of a possession. And when a scoring opportunity wasn’t there, she created chances for the several shooters around her. In her sophomore year, Binford said she believes White looked to score more because of the team’s youth.Now that the offensive weapons around White have developed a bit more, Binford believes the guard can still maintain a high scoring average while also helping to create open looks for teammates by playing without the ball in her hands.“She doesn’t have to do everything in the first 10 seconds, and I think we’re really setting up some really nice other factors that are going to take some of the load off of her and put some other teammates in some really good scoring opportunities,” Binford said.All around, Binford expects to see a more mature offensive flow.“I feel like we can get greedier and hungrier for what a great shot really looks like.” Part of that desire stems from an overarching goal Binford has for the team to finish plays at an elite level. On both offense and defense, she wants to see less scrambling and more composure. On offense, at least, that includes having more ball movement, making teams defend for a full possession and taking calculated shots.“If we get more selective on where we’re going to get our shots, I think we have a chance to be really special this year,” Binford said.Fresh facesCasey Ardern, Mia Hughes and Lindsey Hein all joined the program as freshmen this offseason.Ardern, an Australian, only arrived in town right before school started, the product of more complicated visa applications and international travel snags stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. But Binford said she and the two other freshmen have all impressed in their short times on campus.“Casey, she’s tough, she’s gritty, she’s speedy,” Binford said of the 5-foot-5 guard. “She’s going to be guarding you 94 feet. She’s kind of a gnat out there. She’s someone that can really get us into the paint and keep the game super fast.”Hughes, at 5-10, and Hein, at 6-6, are post players that bring different sets of skills to the table.Binford said Hughes is explosive for her size, and it’s evident when she chases rebounds or sets screens.“She’s really similar to a lot of posts that have been successful in our program that have been undersized, that just kind of outfight you, outwork you,” Binford said. “She’s got some great footwork in her post moves.”Hein, a Forsyth native, is now the team’s tallest player.“I think she’s going to give us some presence inside, but defensively she’s also going to be somebody who can be a shot-changer for us and get us some rebounds,” Binford said. “We really like what she’s doing because she moves extremely well. Her work ethic is off the charts, and she’s a really coachable kid.”The addition of the three freshmen puts MSU’s roster at 14 players, which would make playing time tougher to divvy up and rotations harder to determine. Binford said it’s still too early to know which players might earn a redshirt this season.“We haven’t had a chance to see a lot of Casey yet,” Binford said, “but I will tell you the two posts are going to make it really difficult to redshirt.”Bobcats voted second in Big Sky preseason pollsMSU was slotted behind defending champion Idaho State in both the Big Sky coaches’ and media polls, which were released Wednesday.The Bengals were unanimously chosen as the top team in the coaches’ poll, but because coaches cannot vote for their own team, Montana State received the final first-place vote from ISU’s Seton Sobolewski. Idaho, Northern Arizona and Montana rounded out the top five of the coaches' poll. MSU also received one first-place vote in the media poll, where the Bobcats received 203 total points. Idaho State, with its 17 first-place selections, led the poll with 235 points. Idaho, with three first-place votes, was third with 202 points. Southern Utah (183) and Northern Arizona (171, with the final first-place vote) were fourth and fifth, respectively. Montana was chosen seventh, one point behind Northern Colorado. 