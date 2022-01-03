MSU vs. Carroll WBB (copy)
Montana State women's basketball head coach Tricia Binford chats with guard Darian White during a game against Carroll College on Nov. 9 at Worthington Arena.

The Montana State women’s basketball games scheduled Thursday against Idaho and Sunday against Montana have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Bobcats’ program.

The games were originally set to take place at 7 p.m. and 1 p.m. on their respective days inside MSU’s Worthington Arena. The potential dates for which the Big Sky games could be rescheduled will be determined later.

MSU confirmed junior point guard Darian White missed Saturday’s loss at Idaho State due to COVID-19 protocols. Two days earlier, on Thursday, White had scored a career-high 29 points in a loss at Weber State.

Montana State’s next scheduled game is now Saturday, Jan. 15 at Southern Utah.

The Montana State men’s basketball game against Montana scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday at Worthington Arena is unaffected.

