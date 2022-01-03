Montana State women's basketball games against Idaho, Montana postponed due to COVID-19 protocols By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Jan 3, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Montana State women’s basketball head coach Tricia Binford chats with guard Darian White during a game against Carroll College on Nov. 9 at Worthington Arena. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Montana State women’s basketball games scheduled Thursday against Idaho and Sunday against Montana have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Bobcats’ program.The games were originally set to take place at 7 p.m. and 1 p.m. on their respective days inside MSU’s Worthington Arena. The potential dates for which the Big Sky games could be rescheduled will be determined later.MSU confirmed junior point guard Darian White missed Saturday’s loss at Idaho State due to COVID-19 protocols. Two days earlier, on Thursday, White had scored a career-high 29 points in a loss at Weber State. Montana State’s next scheduled game is now Saturday, Jan. 15 at Southern Utah.The Montana State men’s basketball game against Montana scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday at Worthington Arena is unaffected. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Montana Basketball Game Idaho Sport Basketball Darian White Utah Worthington Arena Woman Parker Cotton Author email Follow Parker Cotton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you