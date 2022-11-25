Let the news come to you

The Montana State women's basketball program announced the signings of three recruits on Friday. 

Léa Boulanger, a 6-foot-2 forward from Saint-Bruno, Quebec, Canada; Natalie Picton, a 5-5 guard from Welland, Ontario, Canada; and Isobel Bunyan, a 6-0 guard/forward from Tonyrefall, Wales, have signed National Letters of Intent to compete for the 2023-24 team, head coach Tricia Binford said on Friday.

Boulanger grew up playing on the south shore of Montreal and at 17 was recruited to compete at College Champlain Lennoxville in Sherbrooke, Quebec, where she averaged 9.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game for the Cougars. Boulanger finished second in the league in offensive rebounds and blocked shots. Off the court, she earned the academic athletes’ award.


