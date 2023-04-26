Let the news come to you

Montana State women's basketball head coach Tricia Binford has announced the addition of two assistant coaches to the Bobcat program. Joining Binford’s staff are Ryan Johnson and Devin Perez.

The duo replaces Katie Bussey and Chris Mayes, whose contracts were not renewed.

Johnson, who served as an assistant coach at Xavier last season, is no stranger to the Big Sky Conference. He served as associate head coach and recruiting coordinator at Idaho State from 2014-22. During his eight years in Pocatello, Johnson helped the Bengals to a pair of regular season Big Sky titles in 2020-21 and 2021-22, as well as the 2020-21 Big Sky Tournament championship.


