Montana State head women’s basketball coach Tricia Binford added Chris Mayes to her staff as an assistant coach, the 18th-year head coach announced on Tuesday morning.

Mayes has years of experience coaching, developing and mentoring players throughout Europe, most recently working in England as the Director of Basketball with Team Solent Kestrels and in The Netherlands as Technical Director of BC Triple Threat.

Pre-COVID-19, Mayes was Head of Development with Club Bàsquet TerrAlfàs Valencia Region in Spain, where he provided individual and team program planning and delivered skill and team development sessions for U16/U18 and EBA competitions.

