Montana State assistant coach Julian Assibey, who has played a key role in the Bobcats' recent successes, has accepted a position as assistant coach at Florida, the Gators announced Monday afternoon.
Assibey recently completed his fourth season with the Bobcats and helped MSU to an 82-43 overall record and a 54-22 mark in Big Sky play during his tenure in Bozeman.
This past season, the Bobcats went 25-6 overall and 19-1 in conference en route to a Big Sky title. The 25 victories matched a school record while the 19 league wins was the best in Big Sky history.
In his first season at MSU, Assibey helped the Bobcats to a conference regular-season title and a Big Sky tournament championship, which culminated in MSU’s second ever trip to the NCAA Tournament at Washington.
Assibey, who has already started his duties at Florida, replaced NBA Hall of Famer John Stockton following the 2015-16 season on MSU's staff.
“I want to thank Julian for his time at Montana State," MSU head coach Tricia Binford said. “He was an important part of the Bobcat family, and his endless energy and enthusiasm for what we were doing with the program played a key role in all of our successes. I’m happy he was afforded this opportunity to take the next step in his career, but we will miss having him, his wife Kaylee and his two boys, Malachi and Elijah, around the program.”
Assibey, who served as MSU's recruiting coordinator and handled scheduling, was instrumental in developing the program's guard play over the past four seasons. This past winter, he played a prominent role as junior Tori Martell had a breakout season, which culminated in the product of Somerset, Wisconsin, being named Big Sky reserve of the year.
This winter, Assibey also assisted Binford with point-guard development. Darian White was named Big Sky freshman of the year, and Oliana Squires was an all-Big Sky second-team member.
“I want to thank everyone at Montana State and Coach Binford for four wonderful years,” Assibey said. “And thank you to Bobcat Nation for all of your support. My experience at MSU helped prepare me for this moment, and I will forever be grateful to each and every one of you and the relationships I have built along the way."
