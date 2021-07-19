The Big Sky Conference released the schedules for all 11 of its teams on Monday.
Montana State will open conference play at home against Northern Colorado on Thursday, Dec. 2. The Bobcats will host Sacramento State two days later, then finish their nonconference schedule. MSU’s first road game is scheduled for Dec. 30 at Weber State.
The Bobcats will play rival Montana on Jan. 8 in Bozeman and Feb. 26 in Missoula.
Northern Colorado will also be MSU’s final Big Sky opponent of the regular season. The Bears will host the Bobcats on March 4.
MSU also has games at Idaho State (Jan. 1), hosting Idaho (Jan. 6), at Southern Utah (Jan. 15), hosting Northern Arizona (Jan. 20), hosting Portland State (Jan. 22), at Eastern Washington (Jan. 27), at Idaho (Jan. 29), hosting Idaho State (Feb. 3), hosting Weber State (Feb. 5), at Portland State (Feb. 10), at Northern Arizona (Feb. 12), hosting Eastern Washington (Feb. 17), hosting Southern Utah (Feb. 19) and at Sacramento State (March 2).
Each Big Sky team will play 20 conference games from Dec. 2 to March 4. Games will be played on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays each week in a double round-robin schedule.
The Big Sky tournament will be played March 7-11 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, for the fourth straight season.
MSU went 17-6 overall and 13-3 in conference play last season, with multiple cancellations due to COVID-19. The Bobcats finished third in the Big Sky standings behind Idaho State (22-4, 15-2) and Idaho (17-7, 14-3), which beat MSU in the Big Sky tournament semifinals.
MSU head coach Tricia Binford shared Big Sky coach of the year honors with Idaho State’s Seton Sobolewski.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.