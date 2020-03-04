Montana State’s guards began pushing the tempo and forcing the ball to posts in the paint. At last, the Bobcats were playing how they wanted.
MSU has become used to dominating opponents. The Bobcats averaged 101 points in a four-game stretch at one point this season. Then they nearly lost to Northern Arizona in their final home game of the season but came back to win.
On Thursday, MSU was trailing by five to Southern Utah late in the first half. But as the Bobcats began to play more effectively on defense and control the pace on offense, they took command.
The Bobcats finished the game with a 58% mark from the field (34 of 59) and assisted on 21 of their makes in an 81-65 conference road win on Wednesday. MSU (22-6, 18-1 Big Sky) built on its conference wins record and extended its win streak to 14 games, which is three away from tying a program record.
The Bobcats’ four-year senior group of Madeline Smith, Oliana Squires and Blaire Braxton also won their 79th game together, a record for the most by any class at MSU.
“We’re still getting really consistent production, but Southern Utah is a really good team on their home floor,” MSU head coach Tricia Binford said. “They gave us a lot tonight, and we were able to respond.”
MSU’s balance, which often includes six players in double-figure scoring, paid off again as five Bobcats finished with at least nine points. Fallyn Freije led the way with 20 points on 9-for-15 shooting to go with five rebounds.
MSU freshman guard Darian White fueled her team early and scored 11 of her 17 points in the first quarter alone. She continued to facilitate the offense and ended up with seven assists.
“She has a fantastic ability to push the tempo,” Binford said. “She was fantastic from start to finish.”
Binford felt the Bobcats were solely locked into guarding their own individual player they were matched up with early. Once they stressed fixing their help defense and began to rotate more after halftime, the Thunderbirds (16-12, 10-9) were forced into taking worse shots and finished 42% from the field and 28% on 3-pointers.
The Bobcats closed the second quarter with seven unanswered points and steadily built the lead from there. They totaled 24 points off of turnovers and 14 on fast breaks. They used their defensive production to spark their offense.
“Once our defense stepped up and got more energy,” Binford said, “we dictated the game more.”
Braxton made 6 of 8 shots for 12 points to go with a game-high six rebounds. Squires added 15 points, five rebounds and three assists.
“We just kept turning up the energy,” Binford said.
While the Bobcats already have the No. 1 seed in the Big Sky tournament locked up, Binford has continued to emphasize ways they can improve. They finish the regular season at Northern Colorado on Friday, and Binford likes the adversity the Bobcats are facing recently, especially away from their home floor. She hopes it forces the Bobcats to be ready for the postseason.
“We’re trying to clean things up and play our best basketball by next Tuesday,” Binford said. “We’re just going to have to come in and do a great job as a team again.”
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.