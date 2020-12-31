She admitted she needed to “take a chance,” but Tricia Binford allowed her players to spend Christmas with their families because she thought it was vital for their mental health.
The Montana State head coach had advice for them. She told those players to limit possible exposure to the coronavirus as much as possible, including during travel. She didn’t want her team to deal with contact tracing and quarantines that many programs are dealing with right now — and what the Bobcats had to go through this preseason.
“We trust them to be pretty responsible young athletes,” Binford said, “and we’re really proud of them and proud of how they’ve handled this whole situation. It’s been tough on everybody.”
The Bobcats, Binford said, are trying to move forward through trying times as best they can. MSU (2-3) had played five Division I nonconference games, despite two being canceled, and was scheduled to begin Big Sky play this week.
That was until Southern Utah announced it paused women’s basketball athletic activities this week due to multiple COVID-19 cases among those closely tied to the program. This meant the Bobcats, who were preparing to compete Thursday and Saturday, had no games on their slate for the week. Four of their contests have been canceled even before they’ve played anybody in conference.
“Those are just some things that are uncontrollable right now,” Binford said. “The biggest thing is just mentally if you want to be an elite mental champion is just have the ability to separate and keep your focus and locked in on what you can do.”
The Montana State men’s games against Southern Utah this week were also canceled on Tuesday evening. But at that point, Binford didn’t expect her team’s contests to be called off.
The Bobcats, Binford said, run one of their three weekly COVID-19 tests for the team on Mondays and receive results on Tuesdays. So she under the assumption the MSU women’s games would still happen after she didn’t hear any updates Tuesday night.
When Binford found out from MSU athletic director Leon Costello that the Thunderbirds had canceled, she scheduled a virtual meeting with the entire team to relay the news. Suspicious about this impromptu meeting, the players jumped to two possible conclusions: They would have to quarantine, or they’re not traveling to Utah because their opponents had their own COVID-19 issues.
“I think the kids are bummed,” Binford said. “We’re to the point where we’ve gone through this so much that, I don’t want to say you’re numb to it, but it’s a part of the routine that, from a mental standpoint, you’ve just got to be prepared to adjust to it. Our kids have been very resilient from Day 1.”
Binford pointed out the Bobcats were “hit so hard” with quarantines during the weeks leading up to the season. That’s why MSU’s team leaders reminded the rest of the players Wednesday that at least they could return to their gym for practice. Not every team in the country can right now.
Binford treated Wednesday like a pregame day and considered holding an internal scrimmage Thursday. She wants the Bobcats to remain in some sort of routine and for them to remain in optimal condition.
The Bobcats are among the youngest teams in the country. Binford has lauded her freshmen for showing promise. However, she also identified major concerns like rebounding, defensive fundamentals and offensive ball movement that she wants the program to address and fix. More practice time should help with that.
Game experience would also help the Bobcats learn and adjust, though. That’s why Binford hoped MSU could schedule another game sometime this weekend. The Bobcats had a roster full of ready players, so Binford wanted them to have the opportunity to compete.
No matter the scenario, Binford wanted the Bobcats to focus on the benefits.
“Lots of positives and lots of sparks, but to take ourselves from good and talent and potential to great, you have to be super consistent,” Binford said. “We’re not there yet, but we’re going to get there.”
After MSU’s nonconference slate, Binford noticed her young team appeared physically and mentally fatigued. Following that break during Christmas, she felt a level of energy had returned. With that, Binford hopes the Bobcats take advantage of this time to tweak finer details of their games so they are fully ready whenever they play again.
“Continue building,” Binford said. “That’s the biggest thing. Keep building.”
