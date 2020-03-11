BOISE, Idaho — Nearly every time Montana State made a run to potentially create a comfortable cushion, Northern Arizona responded. But the Bobcats held off another upset-minded opponent for the second straight day.
MSU maintained control and then eventually closed the win in the fourth quarter. The Bobcats opened a lead as large as 10 with seven minutes left and held on down the stretch.
The Bobcats beat the Lumberjacks 76-71 on Wednesday in the Big Sky tournament semifinals to advance to Friday’s championship game. Darian White, the conference’s freshman of the year, continued her impressive tournament by scoring 19 points just a day after scoring the same number. Blaire Braxton contributed with 11 points and nine rebounds. MSU forced 20 NAU turnovers and scored 22 points off those.
Montana State’s spectacular season continued Wednesday as the Bobcats did what they have become accustomed to. Though they only beat Northern Arizona by two points when they played on Feb. 29, MSU made amends and took care of business.
The top-seeded Bobcats went 19-1 during conference play in the regular season and extended their win streak to 17 games by beating No. 5 seed NAU. MSU barely beat Northern Colorado in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, only winning by five. But at this time of the year, when margins decrease and the outcome is the only thing that matters, the Bobcats are content to move on to the championship regardless.
Early on, neither team found much of a rhythm. NAU and MSU made 38% and 34% of their shots, respectively, in the opening quarter. But in the second, the Bobcats improved while the Lumberjacks regressed.
Since NAU committed 14 first-half turnovers, MSU earned the chance to pull away. Once the Bobcats dialed in their shooting, they led by seven points at halftime. They scored 11 points off turnovers and began to separate.
MSU trailed 20-16 early in the second quarter, then went on a 12-2 spurt. The Bobcats made stop after stop and created more opportunities for points inside. Rather than settling for jumpers, they attacked the paint and converted layups. The higher-percentage looks turned into more points and turned a four-point deficit into a six-point lead.
Though NAU responded with a few buckets, MSU maintained its advantage. To close the opening 20 minutes, Tori Martell caught a pass from Fallyn Freije and swished a 3-pointer from the left wing. She ran toward her teammates on the bench as the buzzer sounded. Martell kept running off the court and into the tunnel to the locker room as the Bobcats threatened to run away with the game.
Midway through the third quarter, Blaire Braxton posted up on a defender and spun by her for a layup, taking advantage of the one-on-one defense. She drew a foul too, quickly hugged White and Martell and made the free. Braxton then grabbed a defensive rebound, leading to another one of White’s signature floaters. The Bobcats’ lead was up to nine, the largest margin of the game to that point.
NAU wouldn’t go away, though. The Lumberjacks came as close as three only minutes later. They entered the fourth quarter down just four even after the Bobcats pushed their lead back to eight.
That’s when MSU pulled away for good, as White hit a 3-pointer in front of the Bobcats’ bench and Freije added a layup just a possession later. MSU led by 10 with seven minutes remaining.
But NAU, again, in the final minutes, never went away. The Lumberjacks made a traditional three-point play with two minutes left and came within three points.
A defensive rebound with 18.3 seconds left gave NAU a chance to tie the game. But Braxton, who had been pivotal all game, tipped the ball, Madison Jackson made the game-saving steal and the Bobcats held on.
