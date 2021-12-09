Montana State women survive double-overtime scare against MSU-Billings By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Dec 9, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Montana State guard Ashley Van Sickle shoots against MSU-Billings on Tuesday at Worthington Arena. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Montana State's Kola Bad Bear shoots a layup during a game against MSU-Billings on Thursday at Worthington Arena. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana State does not keep records for most offensive rebounds in a game, but Kola Bad Bear’s 13 on Thursday surely would have challenged that mark if it existed.Her last offensive rebound — the last of a career-best 17-board performance — was her most important in MSU’s 82-81 double-overtime win against MSU-Billings at Worthington Arena.Trailing 81-80 with 25 seconds left in the second extra period, Ashley Van Sickle missed a 3-pointer, but Bad Bear corralled the ball. It found its way to Darian White six seconds later. She hit a jumper in the lane for the final score. On the Yellowjackets’ last possession, MSU’s Gabby Mocchi defended well at the rim, forcing a potential winning shot by Addison Gardner to go harmlessly over the rim and into White’s hands as time expired.Montana State’s three-game winning streak was in serious jeopardy but the team ultimately evened its record at 5-5.“Hats off to MSU-Billings. They played a great game,” Bobcats head coach Tricia Binford said. “We were super flat to start, and we didn’t set the tone. When you don’t set the tone, people get hot and that rim gets bigger.”Just a few days removed from opening Big Sky play 2-0, MSU was challenged late into the contest and was in danger of losing to the Division II school for the first time since 2012.White’s final shot of a 6 for 23 evening gave MSU the lift it needed, however. Though the Bobcats did not start the way they hoped, they earned defensive stops at the end of regulation and each overtime period.“They attacked us, and we had to respond to that,” Binford said. “That can’t happen on your home court. That can’t happen with our teams. We’ve got to come out a lot more attack-minded, but we did get the stops. I told the kids, as much adversity as they experienced, they found a way down the stretch. At that point, it’s crunch time and you’ve got to do whatever you can to find a way, and they were able to find a way.” White finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds to go with five assists and two steals. She was 10 of 12 at the free-throw line.Bad Bear, who set career highs in points (18) and rebounds (10) earlier this season, blew past them against MSUB. Her double-double included 21 points to go with the 17 boards.“Heck of a performance,” Binford said. “She was everywhere. I don’t know if I’ve seen 13 offensive rebounds out of a player. She was fantastic. Really challenged our post play at halftime, and I thought she really responded.”Katelynn Limardo added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Bobcats. Mocchi also added seven points and four boards.Cariann Kunkel led the Yellowjackets with 24 points. Shayla Montague had 12 points and 11 rebounds.At the end of regulation, the teams exchanged critical shots.After MSUB’s Kortney Nelson hit a 3-pointer to go ahead 65-63 with 1:16 remaining, White hit a jumper in the lane to knot the score. On the ensuing possession, Kunkel scored on a layup, giving the Yellowjackets another two-point advantage. Bad Bear answered, however, with a layup of her own, and the Bobcats got a defensive stop in the final seconds to force overtime.Each team managed just six points in the extra five minutes, forcing a second overtime period.“A win’s a win, but that was an ugly win,” Bad Bear said. “I think as a group we found a way to get through it. But I think we need to come back and regroup tomorrow and get our heads straight, because that is not the MSU team that we are. That’s not the team we’re going to be this year.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Overtime Period Team Sport Basketball Tricia Binford Win Rebound Darian White Overtime Parker Cotton Author email Follow Parker Cotton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you