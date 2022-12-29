Let the news come to you

Idaho jumped out to an early 9-2 advantage and never relinquished its lead en route to a 72-53 win over Montana State in the Big Sky Conference opener for both schools on Thursday night in ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho. 

Idaho (5-7, 1-0) turned nine Montana State (7-6, 0-1) first-half turnovers into 13 points and connected on six 3-pointers to build a 35-20 lead at intermission.

The Vandals built their largest lead at 58-34 with 2 minutes, 8 seconds remaining in the third quarter. The Bobcats whittled the margin to 19 points with just over two minutes left in the contest on a Dylan Philip layup but would get no closer. 


