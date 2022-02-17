Just when it looked as if Montana State had figured out its offensive struggles, Eastern Washington began the fourth quarter Thursday with 13 unanswered points to take its first lead.
The Bobcats had moved past their poor shooting of the second quarter and used the third to build their lead back to its greatest point, at 11, going to the fourth. They couldn’t keep it there, however, as the Eagles shot a blistering 76.9% from the field (10 of 13) in the final 10 minutes to claim a 76-69 win at Worthington Arena.
“Giving up 33 points in the entire quarter, too, is going to be hard to get (a winning) outcome,” MSU head coach Tricia Binford said. “Our job is to keep them around 14 or 15 points per quarter, and it was just a pretty brutal fourth quarter for us. We gave them a lot of open shots, and that’s just not going to be good enough.”
The loss was just MSU’s second of the season at home and the first to a Big Sky opponent. The Bobcats’ only other home setback came Dec. 21 against nationally ranked BYU. Since then, it had been six consecutive wins at home.
The Eagles, who entered third from the bottom in the Big Sky, were coming off a 63-57 home win over sixth-place Montana on Monday, a win that came after five straight losses. EWU (7-17, 5-10) built on that momentum by shooting 44.8% overall (26 of 58) and limiting the Bobcats to a 7-of-33 performance from 3-point range.
Two of those 3-pointers, though, came from Leia Beattie in the final minute as the Bobcats desperately tried to catch up.
“I thought we had a pretty good third quarter, a good cushion, and we just kind of got too comfortable and let it slip,” said Beattie, who scored 13 points and had nine rebounds.
MSU failed to take advantage of an Idaho State loss at Northern Colorado earlier on Thursday. The Bobcats (16-10, 11-4 Big Sky) had a chance to be alone in first place but instead dropped into a tie with Southern Utah (11-4 Big Sky) in second place. Idaho State, with a 12-4 league mark, maintains a half-game lead in first.
The Bobcats host SUU at 2 p.m. Saturday.
“I think this just reminds us that, the whole conference, anyone can beat us, everyone’s going to give us our best game no matter what,” said Kola Bad Bear, who matched Beattie with a team-high 13 points. “We’ve got to always be prepared for that and not overlook anyone.”
Montana State led for the entirety of the first half, taking a 33-28 lead into the break. That feat was achieved despite shooting 3 of 13 (23.1%) in the second quarter. MSU shot 8 of 17 (47.1) in the first 10 minutes, but then had the offense fall off right before halftime.
The Bobcats held a 20-13 lead after the first quarter, thanks in large part to 3-pointers from Gabby Mocchi, Beattie and Taylor Janssen.
In the third, despite having their lead trimmed to one point with 6 minutes, 48 seconds left, the Bobcats found their footing and took a 54-43 lead into the fourth by shooting 8 of 14 in the third.
The fourth quarter, though, saw the offense go missing again. MSU shot 4 of 18 overall.
“Whenever you’re hitting shots, you’re excited things are going well, and when they start scoring, we just can’t panic,” Beattie said. “We have to be composed. We have to not panic when they get on a run and just focus on getting stops.”
A Jaydia Martin 3-pointer put Eastern Washington ahead for the first time at 56-54 with 7:10 left. The Bobcats never reclaimed the lead, but they got within one or two points several times. An Ashley Van Sickle layup with 3:16 left cut the score to 61-59, but Martin answered with a layup of her own. The Eagles held at least a four-point advantage the rest of the way.
Darian White tallied 10 points (3 of 13 shooting), six rebounds, eight assists and three steals. Janssen finished with nine points, and Mocchi supplied eight points, seven boards and three steals.
Martin led the Eagles with 22 points. Alexis Pettis followed with 17 points, and Jacinta Buckley contributed 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Against Southern Utah on Saturday, the Bobcats will honor the team’s two seniors, Mocchi and Van Sickle, and play their final home game of the regular season. MSU lost the first meeting with the Thunderbirds in overtime on Feb. 10 in Cedar City, Utah. Securing a split in the season series with SUU will be important considering the logjam at the top of the conference standings.
“We’re not going to let this loss define us by any means,” Bad Bear said. “If we’re going down, I’m going down with a fight.”