Montana State's Darian White and Tori Martell were named all-Big Sky selections, the league office announced Sunday afternoon.
White, a sophomore from Boise, Idaho, who was a preseason all-conference selection, lived up to her expectations, earning first-team recognition for her play. Martell, a product of Somerset, Wisconsin, was named to the league’s second team.
In addition, White, who led the league in steals, was voted as the Big Sky defensive player of the year by the league coaches.
White notched 64 steals on the season, averaging 2.91 per contest. Both marks led the Big Sky and rank 11th and 14th in the nation, respectively. White also led the Bobcats under the glass, averaging 5.1 rebounds a game.
Over the course of 22 games, White averaged a team-best 14.5 points per game, led the team in assists with 85 and was tops on the squad with 94 free throws.
“We’re thrilled for Darian to be recognized by the conference for her dynamic impact in nearly every facet of the game,” MSU head coach Tricia Binford said. “She is an incredible playmaker, explosive scorer and creates numerous extra possessions for our team whether it’s offensive/defensive rebounds or steals on the defensive end.
“This young lady plays her heart out every second of the game,” Binford added. “There is not a play Darian takes off. Defensively, she is disruptive and has really elevated our team’s defense with her contagious energy. She is truly special and so deserving of the wonderful recognition.”
White was a Big Sky honorable mention last season.
Martell, who was the 2019-20 Big Sky's top reserve, finished the regular season averaging 13 points per game. The Big Sky’s top long-distance threat connected on 64 3-pointers, which currently ranks ninth on MSU’s single-season list.
Martell’s 64 3s are 16th best in the nation, while her 2.91 3-pointers per game are 18th best in the country. Martell established a school record when she connected on eight 3-pointers against North Dakota in the season opener.
Martell’s career 37% 3-point field-goal shooting ranks seventh all-time at MSU, while her 206 career 3s is third. She became only the third player in Bobcats history to go over the 200 3-point milestone when she converted on 7 of 12 attempts at Sacramento State on Friday afternoon.
“We’re very proud of Tori and the recognition by our conference for the impact she has on the game,” Binford said. “Tori has elevated her game every season and has been able to shoot and score at such an elite and national level. She has evolved into a tremendous leader on consistency and ability to step up in big moments. Tori had done this while completing a nursing degree."
“Both Tori and Darian are tremendous examples of our core values,” Binford added. “They raise the standard in our program on a daily basis.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.