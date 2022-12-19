MSU Women's Hoops v. Providence (copy)
Montana State’s Grace Beasley works against Providence’s Kolby Pimperton on Nov. 7.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Montana State outscored Nevada by 19 points in the second half en route to a 64-43 win over the Wolf Pack in its final game of the Maui Jim Maui Classic at the South Maui Community Gymnasium on Sunday night.

Montana State (7-5) built a 25-23 lead at halftime behind six points each from Leia Beattie, Grace Beasley and Lexi Deden.

Beattie, a junior Midland, Texas, helped MSU open a seven-point cushion midway through the third quarter, hitting a corner 3-pointer followed by a turnaround jumper. Nevada (3-8) would get no closer than five points the remainder of the contest as MSU expanded its largest lead 62-39 on a Marah Dykstra triple from the corner with 2:43 remaining.


