Montana State outscored Nevada by 19 points in the second half en route to a 64-43 win over the Wolf Pack in its final game of the Maui Jim Maui Classic at the South Maui Community Gymnasium on Sunday night.
Montana State (7-5) built a 25-23 lead at halftime behind six points each from Leia Beattie, Grace Beasley and Lexi Deden.
Beattie, a junior Midland, Texas, helped MSU open a seven-point cushion midway through the third quarter, hitting a corner 3-pointer followed by a turnaround jumper. Nevada (3-8) would get no closer than five points the remainder of the contest as MSU expanded its largest lead 62-39 on a Marah Dykstra triple from the corner with 2:43 remaining.
“I was really happy with the way the team bounced back from our game against LSU,” said MSU head coach Tricia Binford. “I thought our depth made the difference. We were selfless with the ball, almost to a fault, and once we started knocking down some shots, we really got into a nice rhythm.”
Beattie finished with a game-high 19 points, connecting on 8 of 12 from the field. She also added three steals. Beasely, who came off the bench to play 17 minutes, also hit double digits with 10 points.
The Bobcats shot 43.8% from the field in the second half, while holding the Wolf Pack to 29.2%. MSU turned 27 Nevada turnovers into 23 points. For the game, MSU went 42.1% from the floor, connected on five triples and converted 11 of 13 from the line.
“This game was a great way to end the non-conference portion of our schedule,” Binford said. “We have grown as a team, and we still have a lot to learn, but I like where we’re at, heading into the Big Sky season.”
Nevada was led by Audrey Roden with 12 points and four rebounds.
“Oregon State once again put on a great tournament,” Binford added. “They have really built a quality experience for the student-athletes. I know our kids, along with family members and boosters that were here to support us, really appreciated their effort, as well.”
Beasley led the Bobcats with 15 points on Saturday evening in a 91-52 loss to LSU, which is ranked 10th in the latest AP poll. The Tigers moved to 11-0 this season with help of Angel Reese’s 30 points and 12 rebounds. LSU scored 48 points in the paint.
LSU improved to 12-0 on Sunday by beating host Oregon State 87-55.
Montana State struggled to keep pace with the Tigers’ offense, shooting just 30.4% from the field compared to LSU’s 52.3%.
Deden scored eight points as MSU’s second-leading scorer. Darian White contributed six points, while Dykstra and Kola Bad Bear each added five.
Montana State opens Big Sky play at Idaho on Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. (MT) in Moscow.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.