Montana State women showcases offensive depth, defensive might in exhibition win By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Nov 6, 2021 Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana State was tested right away in its first game action of the new season.Piper Bauer of South Dakota Mines blistered the Bobcats with four 3-pointers in the opening quarter of the exhibition contest on Saturday at Worthington Arena, but MSU’s defense was formidable the rest of the way.The team’s offense also showed its might in what became a 94-43 victory. Bobcats head coach Tricia Binford has said during the preseason that she expects her team to need four or five players in double-figure scoring to reach its intended heights. Three players landed in that category Saturday, led by Darian White’s game-high 21 points, but the scoring performances up and down the roster was a welcomed deviation from the original goal.“I think our depth really showed today, specifically in the second half,” Binford said. “When we talk about double digits (in scoring), we basically could go very, very deep beyond 10 players (in the rotation), so that double digit might be a little bit more difficult but the balance was exactly what we’re looking for.”Montana State will host its season opener at noon Tuesday against Carroll College.In their first opportunity to compete against somebody besides their own teammates, Binford said the Bobcats were a bit flustered at the beginning, which resulted in letting Bauer get loose a couple of times. MSU also didn’t look into the paint much on offense, creating some disjointed sequences.“We were a little bit impatient, just weren’t getting the post play involved,” Binford said. “Once we got our high-low going, I thought we really settled in.”Bauer tallied 14 points in the opening quarter, and MSU held a slim 17-16 edge. The Bobcats locked in from there, however, and allowed just four total points the rest of the half.In the meantime, Montana State began spreading the ball around. Nine different Bobcats scored in the first 20 minutes.Freshman Mia Hughes earned a starting spot alongside White, senior Ashley Van Sickle, junior Kola Bad Bear and sophomore Leia Beattie. Van Sickle finished with nine points, five rebounds and four assists. Bad Bear had eight points and three boards, and Beattie hit a trio of 3-pointers on her way to 11 points. Hughes, at 5-foot-10, was one of the top players to come out of Washington last year. She finished with eight points, two rebounds and a pair of blocks, showcasing at times the valuable footwork needed for what Binford has called an undersized post player.“Mia got Mia in the starting lineup just based on being super consistent in practices,” Binford said. “She’s been extremely consistent in executing her role at a high level. I thought she was fantastic today.”MSU’s patience was more evident in the second half as perimeter players looked inside and rotated the ball around if a look wasn’t there. Ultimately, Lexi Deden and Taylor Janssen put up nine and seven points, respectively, and Hughes’ fellow freshman Lindsay Hein put up 11 points to go with six rebounds, two assists, one steal and a block.“Lindsey had a great day too,” Binford said, “and one of my favorite possessions was late in the second half when she was demanding the ball. That’s what we’re looking for in the post play.”Katelynn Limardo also had a productive game, scoring seven points and grabbing eight boards, and Madison Jackson hit her only shot, a 3-pointer. The team is hopeful the contributions from everywhere continue.“It means that when we have substitutions we’re not going to miss a beat,” Van Sickle said. “I think that’s really hard to guard, especially when other teams don’t have that depth.”Montana State continued to extend its lead in the second half, scoring 27 points in the third quarter and 24 in the fourth while allowing just 23 for the half on the defensive end.Bauer was only permitted three more points after her first-quarter outburst. She finished with 17 points, but no other Hardrocker ended in double digits. Naomi Hidalgo was closest with nine before fouling out. South Dakota Mines as a team shot 15 of 56 (26.8%) from the field for the game and committed 18 turnovers.Still, Bauer's early shooting was MSU's first reminder of the defensive discipline it needs."Solidifying our habits starts on the defensive end," Beattie said. "That's ball pressure and getting in the gap lines, making nothing easy for the other team, and then that translates over to the offensive side for us." Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. 