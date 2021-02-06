Down by two, Montana State appeared to have stalled.
The Bobcats had just scored more than 100 points against Weber State two days earlier. They had won their last five games, but that run of success looked like it was in danger of being halted.
Then Katelynn Limardo sunk a pair of free throws. About a half minute later, Ashley Van Sickle drained a 3-pointer. Next possession, Leia Beattie hit a 3 following a Weber State turnover. Less than a minute after that, Gabby Mocchi cashed in a 3 of her own.
Montana State needed less than three minutes to turn a two-point deficit into a nine-point advantage. Suddenly, the Bobcats were back in control.
MSU didn’t look back from there in an 84-57 triumph over Weber State on Saturday at Worthington Arena. The Bobcats (11-5, 8-2 Big Sky) extended their win streak to six and have swept three straight conference opponents.
“(MSU head coach Tricia Binford) is telling us don’t be satisfied with getting two wins in a row or four,” Beattie said. “Keep striving to do better. It all starts on the defensive end for us. The defensive energy translates to offensive momentum.”
For another consecutive game, the Bobcats put together a well-rounded performance in order to win decisively.
The ball was continuously on the move when the Bobcats were on offense. Darian White led them with 14 points, five rebounds and two assists. Freshmen Taylor Janssen, Limardo and Beattie all had nine points.
In total, 12 Bobcats scored. MSU’s bench tallied 43 points.
“It’s been really great for our team as a whole to be more consistent in practice and games and being able to rely on everyone on the court at all times,” Janssen said. “We have such a deep bench that even when people come off the bench, they’re always ready to step up and do their part.”
The Bobcats made 44% of their shots from the field and 15 of 29 (52%) from 3, though 20 of their points came from inside the paint. They also outrebounded the Wildcats by two and turned 13 offensive rebounds into 12 second-chance points.
“We’re such a deep team,” Beattie said. “Really anybody could step up and have a big night at any moment, so just being ready when your number is called.”
Meanwhile, Weber State made just 34% of its shots and 1 of 4 of its 3s. The Wildcats turned the ball over 19 times, and the Bobcats scored 27 points off of them.
MSU successfully capitalized on Weber State’s mistakes in both games this week. However, Binford thought the Bobcats appeared inexperienced during Saturday’s first quarter.
Binford credited Weber State for bouncing back from Thursday. The coach still didn’t feel the Bobcats executed well enough to start.
Then MSU’s defensive effort changed, and Binford felt the Bobcats were getting “high-energy stops.”
“This is a game of momentum and swings and runs, and you’ve got to lift the momentum if you can,” Binford said. “And you’ve got to cut down the momentum going against you as early as possible. I think that’s where you start getting separation.”
Beattie said MSU’s energy, including on defense, is a result of competitive practices. Being in the right spot at all times, she added, led to her team’s takeaways.
The Bobcats stressed limiting Weber State’s post production and disrupted passing lanes down low. The Wildcats (0-13, 0-10) scored 30 points in the paint, but they still couldn’t keep pace with MSU.
“I thought we started to get that floor extended, started to play off some defense and tried to get our kids to pick the defense up a notch,” Binford said. “So we’re still young in some points, but in other points, we really have turned the corner, particularly on the defensive end. I think our defense loosens up our offense.”
Binford still isn’t satisfied. She pointed out MSU’s performances on Thursdays are often much stronger than on Saturdays. To keep their winning streak alive, the Bobcats are seeking to constantly play at a high level.
MSU plays at Eastern Washington twice next week.
“That’s the part where we have to turn the corner on,” Binford said, “is getting consistency on every single possession.”
