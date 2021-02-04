Jadyn Matthews held the ball just a few feet away from the hoop, but Montana State defenders swarmed to her.
Surrounded, Matthews had nowhere to go. She frantically glanced around, but she had no good options. The Bobcats made sure of that.
The buzzer sounded as the shot clock expired. MSU players and coaches ecstatically jumped to their feet, clapped and cheered. It didn’t matter if the outcome of the game was essentially decided before halftime. MSU was playing just how it wanted.
“It’s fun,” Bobcats head coach Tricia Binford said. “The kids are working hard every single day.”
The Bobcats scored 22 of the game’s first 26 points and maintained control, leading to a 102-53 win over Weber State on Thursday at Worthington Arena.
This is MSU’s highest scoring output of the season. The Bobcats (10-5, 7-2 Big Sky) are on a five-game winning streak as they entered the night third in the conference standings.
“I feel like we’ve gotten better every game,” Bobcats junior guard Ashley Van Sickle said. “We’re putting the pieces together.”
Binford had previously lamented that her team wasn’t forcing enough turnovers. But that wasn’t an issue on Thursday.
MSU forced Weber State to give the ball up 27 times and turned those mistakes into 39 points. The Bobcats outrebounded the Wildcats 40-28 and totaled 27 second-chance points while chalking up 36 points in the paint.
The Bobcats led 25-6 after one quarter and increased that lead to 54-24 by intermission. At that point, MSU had forced 13 turnovers and scored 22 points off of them.
The Bobcats were relentless defensively. They mixed in full-court pressure and often tried to trap the Wildcats, who had little room to operate.
After two quarters, Weber State (0-12, 0-9) had made 7 of 19 shots (37%) and had missed both of its 3-point attempts. Montana State, on the other hand, was 19-for-36 shooting (53%) and had made 9 of 16 from deep (56%).
“Defense wins games,” MSU point guard Darian White said. “That side of the floor, you get everything going.”
With seven freshmen and just one senior, the Bobcats are among the youngest teams in the country. They struggled throughout their nonconference schedule to find consistency as they strived to build chemistry.
The Bobcats are now clicking on both ends of the court. They made 54% of their shots and were 15 of 28 (54%) from 3-point range. Of MSU’s 37 shots made, 23 came off of assists.
MSU limited Weber State to 33% shooting and didn’t allow the Wildcats to make a single 3, as they were 0 of 3 from beyond the arc.
“This is a team that’s unselfish,” Binford said. “Everything started with our defense.”
Similarly to how the Bobcats operated last season, four MSU players finished with double-digit points and seven concluded with at least eight. White led the team with 17 points after making 6 of 10 shots.
Binford said MSU’s defense is fueled by White’s effort on that end of the floor.
“They play extremely hard on the defensive end,” Binford said of her team. “That’s something you’ve got to establish in your culture.”
Van Sickle recorded career highs of 13 points and a team-best seven assists. Lexi Deden added 15 points while Taylor Janssen chipped in 14 as MSU’s reserves totaled 60 points.
Binford said having most of her bench players compete in the final quarter as the Bobcats’ starters cheered them on from the sideline was satisfying.
“Today,” Van Sickle said, “it just kind of clicked.”
Former Big Sky MVP Ferris takes assistant role
This marked the first game that Peyton Ferris, a former Big Sky MVP for MSU, walked the sidelines as an assistant to the head coach. Ferris will oversee team travel, facilities scheduling and other administrative duties. Because of a hiring freeze, MSU has not hired its director of operations.
For the past three seasons, Ferris played professionally in Spain for GDKO Ibaizabal. The Twin Bridges product, who received her undergrad degree in psychology/sociology and a master’s in community health from MSU, recently retired as a player.
Ferris led Montana State to the 2017 conference regular-season and tournament titles and a trip to the NCAA Tournament. She averaged 18.8 points and 7.6 rebounds in her final season for the Bobcats. Ferris ranks 10th all-time in scoring and 16th in rebounding at MSU.
“I knew early on I wanted to get into coaching,” Ferris said in a press release. “I’m grateful this opportunity came up and that I’m back in the program. Being in Spain, it meant a great deal to be seen in the team colors. To be back in the blue and gold means everything.”
