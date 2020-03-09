Montana State head coach Tricia Binford was named the Big Sky’s coach of the year and MSU senior forward Fallyn Freije became the Big Sky player of the year and a first-team all-conference pick on Monday as voted on by league coaches.
MSU's Darian White also became the freshman of the year and an all-Big Sky honorable mention, junior Tori Martell earned top reserve of the year and senior guard Oliana Squres was an all-league second-team selection.
The award is Binford’s second – she was also honored after the 2015-16 season – but only the third in the history of the MSU program. This year’s Bobcats finished the league season with a 19-1 record, the most wins and second-highest winning percentage in conference history, and enter the Big Sky tournament with a 23-6 record. Since dropping a home game on Jan. 9, the Bobcats have won 15 consecutive games. MSU’s scoring margin in league games of plus-17.8 is more than 5.5 points per game better than what any Big Sky team has managed in the last decade.
MSU’s all-time leader in coaching victories (251) and games coached (453), Binford joins Judy Spoelstra (1992-93) as the only Bobcat conference coach of the year honorees. MSU’s 23 wins this season is two shy of the program record, set by Binford’s Big Sky regular season and tournament championship team in 2016-17 which made the program’s second appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
Freije became the third Bobcat to earn Big Sky player of the year honors in the last five seasons. The conference’s coaches saw this coming, naming Freije preseason Big Sky player of the year last fall. She proved them right in her only season playing for MSU by scoring 13.7 points and grabbing 7.7 rebounds a game, one of three Big Sky players to be in the league’s top 10 in both categories. The Edmore, North Dakota, product earned all-Big Sky honorable mention twice during her three years at North Dakota. With her 838 points at UND and 398 this season, she’s scored 1,234 points in the conference. Freije is the eighth Bobcat to earn league MVP honors.
Squires scored 11.5 points a game, finishing second on the team with 86 assists and 42 steals, and grabbing 2.7 boards a contest. She was third team all-Big Sky a season ago and has scored 1,156 points in her four seasons at MSU. She led the Bobcats in scoring as a sophomore, and this season was among the top 15 players in the league in assists, steals and 3-pointers made.
White took the league by storm in her first season, finishing 13th in the Big Sky with 12.9 points a game, ninth with 3.7 assists per game and second with 2.8 steals an outing. She is the third Bobcat to earn freshman of the year honors and was one of only three freshmen honored on the all-league squads.
Only the second Bobcat to earn the league’s top reserve honor, Martell was second in the Big Sky in 3-point field goal percentage (43.4) and sixth in 3s made (2.3 per game) in Big Sky contests. The junior guard scored 8.3 points a game, dished out 42 assists and logged 29 steals.
