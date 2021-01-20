If Montana State could find a way to more efficiently move the ball, Tricia Binford was convinced the Bobcats could break out of their offensive slump.
The head coach was right. After averaging 51.5 points in their two games against Northern Colorado to open their Big Sky season, the Bobcats scored 72.5 in their next two conference matchups at Portland State. Though the Bobcats (5-5, 2-2 Big Sky) are .500, the young team believes it made badly-needed progress.
The Bobcats hope this offensive improvement carries them to a winning conference record after the week is finished. They host Northern Arizona at 7 p.m. Thursday and noon Saturday at Worthington Arena.
Binford said after MSU lost to UNC on Jan. 9 that the Bobcats needed to be more patient with their shot selection. MSU would need to pass the ball around and look for better opportunities to score.
“The biggest thing is the ball isn’t touching five people’s hands,” Binford said. “The fact that we’re taking a shot in the first five seconds is a problem.”
Montana State's Tori Martell drives against Northern Colorado's Alecia White on Jan. 9 at Worthington Arena.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
The Bobcats’ offense during the UNC games reminded Binford of their performance against BYU earlier this season. She calculated her team, on average, took a shot in eight seconds or less. This eventually led to defeat in that game and against the Bears earlier this month.
MSU junior Gabby Mocchi, who has emerged as a starter and consistent offensive contributor, noted the Bobcats seemed rushed in those games.
“We felt the opportunity to take a shot in the first 10 seconds on the offensive end, rather than working it around and finding the best shot for the team,” Mocchi said. “So that’s going to be a big part of it, wanting to reverse the ball and get the ball to touch everyone’s hands and get the best shot.”
On Jan. 9, the Bobcats lost 57-49,
their lowest scoring output since Feb. 14, 2019.The Bobcats made adjustments and ensured it didn’t happen again.
Mocchi, sophomore Kola Bad Bear and freshman Katelynn Limardo combined for 37 points and 15 rebounds in MSU’s following game at Portland State,
a 75-67 win. MSU outscored the Vikings 17-5 to close the contest. Bad Bear and Mocchi both finished with 16 points, which were career highs. Binford believed it was the most balanced MSU had been all season.
The Bobcats made 40.9% of their shots that day. This is significantly better than MSU’s season average of 36.8%, which is second to last in the Big Sky.
Though the Bobcats lost their second game to Portland State, they still scored 70 points. This is an uptick from their season average of 66.6, which is seventh in the conference.
Binford said the Bobcats could alleviate pressure on them by reversing the ball and passing to their posts. From there, other scoring chances could be created for others like Limardo.
“So right now it’s just getting into the groove of our offense and making sure we have a little bit better flow of the game,” Limardo said. “I feel like that will really help us execute on the offensive end.”
TOP: Montana State huddles up during a timeout against Northern Colorado on Jan. 9 at Worthington Arena. MIDDLE: Darian White, center, goes to the net while guarded by Northern Colorado’s Alexis Chapman and Micayla Isenbart. ABOVE: Tori Martell drives against Northern Colorado’s Alecia White.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
MSU sophomore Darian White, a preseason all-conference point guard,
took on a significant amount of offensive responsibilities to begin the year. But Binford said that wouldn’t be the case every game.
Since conference play began, White’s scoring production has dipped — she recorded two points in MSU’s loss at Portland State last week — but she’s continued to facilitate the offense.
Binford admitted the Bobcats have put too much of a burden on White, who’s sixth in the Big Sky with 14.7 points per game and second with 4.4 assists per contest. She also leads the conference with 2.9 steals per game.
The Bobcats are searching for ways to move the ball around so it finds White in more advantageous positions, rather than simply depending on her to create shots for others and herself. That way, Binford hopes, the rest of MSU’s young players can thrive in their own roles as the Bobcats try to win consecutive Big Sky games.
“We’re going to have to mature and get better,” Binford said.
Colton Pool can be reached at
cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.