The Montana State women’s basketball team was forced to wait longer than the men to find out which seed it would receive in the NCAA tournament.
The women punched their ticket to the Big Dance on Friday, one day before the men did. The men’s NCAA tourney selection show began at 4 p.m. Sunday, and MSU was the fourth team announced (as a No. 14 seed). The women’s selection show started at 6 p.m., and MSU had to sit through two region reveals and a commercial break before its name appeared on the big screen at Worthington Arena.
The Bobcats eventually learned that they received the No. 16 seed in the West Region of the NCAA tournament. They will play No. 1 seed and defending national champion Stanford at 8 p.m on Friday in Palo Alto, California.
"It was butterflies. It was such a long wait to see our name up there,” MSU coach Tricia Binford said Sunday. “Just really proud of the team. Not everybody gets this opportunity.”
The Cats (22-12) got to the NCAA tournament with a 75-64 win over Northern Arizona in the Big Sky tournament title game Friday night in Boise, Idaho. It was their third conference championship and third NCAA tourney appearance in program history. The 1992-93 and 2016-17 Cats were the first two teams to accomplish that feat.
“Not everybody gets to say that they’ve gotten an opportunity to play Stanford, so I’m really excited,” said MSU junior guard Darian White.
MSU faced Washington in the first rounds of both the 1993 and 2017 NCAA Tournaments, in which the Cats were seeded 10th and 14th, respectively. The Huskies won 80-51 in 1993 and 91-63 in 2017 (the 1993 Cats and Huskies were in the West Regional, hosted by Dahlberg Arena in Missoula).
Binford was a student and basketball player at Boise State in 1993, and she was 11 years into her MSU tenure in 2017. This will be her first game against Stanford. The Cardinal (28-3) are coached by hall-of-famer Tara VanDerveer, the winningest coach in women’s college hoops history.
“It’s a very special program, talented program, with the best in the business as their leader,” Binford said. “We’re going to have our hands full, but we’re going to go in with a lot of grit and put everything out on the floor. We’re going to prepare our scout as best we can and set this team up to have a great game.”
A 16 seed has beaten a 1 seed once in NCAA women’s tournament history, and Stanford was that 1. Harvard beat the Cardinal 71-67 in 1998.
“A little nervous, but I’m going to go in with as much confidence as possible,” White said. “Anything can happen.”