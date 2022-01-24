Brian Holsinger sat down at the postgame press conference and gave immediate credit to Montana State.
The first-year Montana head coach admitted he didn’t have his own team ready to play in the first rivalry matchup of the season. Among his praise for the home team Monday at Worthington Arena, Holsinger said the Bobcats shot the ball much better and were comparatively much more prepared.
His resounding message, though, was that his team simply didn’t have the depth to match Montana State. The Bobcats won 73-59 to claim their fourth consecutive victory and improve to 11-8 overall and 6-2 in the Big Sky.
“We looked really tired. We don’t have the advantage of being real deep,” Holsinger said. “We’re just not a real deep team. Montana State is. That’s a big advantage.”
The win was also Montana State’s seventh straight in the series against UM. The Griz haven't secured a win over the Bobcats since Feb. 24, 2018.
MSU, playing its fourth game in seven days, finished with three players in double-figure scoring and five other players who scored at least five. Montana, playing its third game in five days, received a game-high 24 points from Sammy Fatkin and 10 points from Abby Anderson, but nobody else scored more than five.
The Grizzlies (12-5, 5-3) had trouble offensively all evening, shooting 3 of 13 from 3-point range and 16 of 28 from the foul line. On the other side, Montana State hit nine 3-pointers and was 16 of 20 from the line.
Though both teams were dealing with compacted schedules as a result of various postponements brought on by COVID-19 protocols, the Bobcats looked fresher and took advantage of the reeling Griz.
“You could put 1-through-13 kids in, and they’re going to bring the exact same energy, whether they’re starting or not,” MSU’s Darian White said of the team’s depth. “I feel like we have a very consistent team and hold each other accountable. We’re on top of each other during practice, and it shows during games how we communicate, how hard we work, just protecting each other.”
White scored 13 points and added five assists and two steals. She was joined in double-digit scoring by Gabby Mocchi (12) and Taylor Janssen (14). Leia Beattie scored nine, while Ashley Van Sickle and Kola Bad Bear each added seven.
For the fourth consecutive game, MSU earned the lead early in the first quarter and kept it the rest of the way. It was a 3-pointer from Katelynn Limardo with just over four minutes elapsed in the opening quarter against the Griz that gave MSU the lead for good. Limardo finished with six points, three assists and three boards.
UM would get within one point twice more in the game — once later in the first quarter and once right before halftime — but MSU’s depth proved to be too much.
“Our kids are hungry to get to play,” MSU head coach Tricia Binford said. “I think the kids, once they came out of the (COVID-19) protocols, we knew we were going to have a ton of games. We are not doing a whole lot in our practice more than game prep and walk-throughs. They’re just getting in a pretty decent rhythm of competing and playing hard for each other.”
Montana State took an early lead in the first quarter in large part thanks to a trio of 3-pointers — Limardo’s, as well as one each from Beattie and Janssen. The Griz didn’t hit a shot from deep in the opening period and committed three turnovers in the first 10 minutes, leading to a 21-15 MSU lead after one.
The Bobcats cooled off significantly in the second, shooting just 4 of 14 from the field. The last shot, a 3-pointer from Limardo, gave MSU a 34-30 lead at the break. Fatkin had 10 points in the first half after going 5 of 7 from the floor. The Griz shot 6 of 12 in the second quarter but managed just one 3-pointer.
The game was close early on as the teams found success where the other hadn’t. Montana State hit five 3-pointers in the first half, but UM held a 20-6 advantage on points in the paint.
Four more 3s followed in the second half for MSU, each one building on the momentum gained from the one before it.
“That keeps us rolling, and then we’re shot-ready and confident in the next one that that one’s going in too,” said Janssen, who hit four deep shots en route to tying her career high in points. “It just snowballs from there.”
Montana State never led by less than four points in the second half, and its advantage reached 20 points at its highest peak with 3:06 to play in the game.
The Bobcats took over sole possession of third place in the conference standings with the win. Binford said the team has found its identity in recent weeks, which has led to improved play. From a player perspective, it feels that way also.
“We kind of had a rough (nonconference schedule),” Janssen said, “and these last four games after coming out of quarantine protocols and everything shows how resilient we are and how much we’ve been able to build back and work through our ups and downs.”