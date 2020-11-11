Defending regular-season champion Montana State was picked fourth and Montana was sixth and seventh in the Big Sky preseason polls, the league announced Wednesday.
MSU, which loses four starters from last year, had one first-place vote in the coaches poll and received two first-place votes and 173 points in the media polls. Coaches are not allowed to vote for their own team.
The Grizzlies, under first-year coach Michael Petrino and with more newcomers than returners, were picked seventh out of 11 teams in the media poll.
In-state rivals Idaho and Idaho State are co-conference favorites in the coaches poll. In the media poll, Idaho is the favorite.
Idaho and Idaho State both received 91 points in the coaches poll.
The Vandals received four first-place votes in the coaches poll and pulled in 16 first-place votes and 221 points in the media poll.
In the media poll, the Bengals were picked to finish second behind the Vandals with 206 points.
Northern Arizona received three first-place votes in the coaches poll and 80 points. The Lumberjacks also had 180 points in the media poll to finish third in both.
