Within one possession of the lead, Montana State had little time to act.
The Bobcats were to inbound the ball with three seconds left on the shot clock, down by two points. They drew up a play during a timeout with the hopes of taking back control of the contest. But the ensuing pass was picked off by Portland State’s Nakia Boston, who turned the steal into an easy transition layup and a four-point advantage.
The Bobcats took critical steps forward in their first game at PSU, a bounce-back victory. But they couldn’t string wins together Saturday. The Vikings made crucial plays in the final minutes to win 72-70 in Portland.
“Absolutely you want to see how kids respond in tight situations,” Bobcats head coach Tricia Binford said. “I thought we had progress today. Sometimes progress shows with a loss.”
Neither team led for long periods of time before the other gained an advantage. Neither team scored more than nine unanswered points. Portland State’s largest lead was seven with under two minutes left in the first half. MSU’s was six with 7:37 remaining in the fourth quarter.
The Bobcats led for about seven minutes more than the Vikings did. But PSU always remained within striking distance.
The Vikings tied the game up with a 3-pointer from Desirae Hansen with 4:07 to go and took the lead, which they would never relinquish, with another 3 from Jada Lewis less than a minute later.
Each team found ways to remain competitive. The Bobcats ended up with a 34-30 rebounding advantage and scored 11 second-chance points. The Bobcats made 26 of 60 shots (43%) and 8 of 18 3-pointers (44%).
This is two games in a row the Bobcats won the rebounding margin after, in their first five games, they only led their opponent in rebounds once.
“Obviously, if you’re trying to look for growth, I thought we took a step in the right direction,” Binford said. “We still had a few breakdowns down the stretch, and we need to learn to finish a game.”
MSU lone senior Tori Martell was 6 of 8 from 3-point range for a team-high 20 points to go with six rebounds and five assists. Gabby Mocchi totaled a career-high 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting while Lexi Deden recorded 15 points.
“That should be enough for you to get a W,” Binford said of three MSU players scoring double-digit points.
But it wasn’t. Portland State forced MSU into 14 turnovers, scored 23 points off of them and totaled 15 fast-break points.
The Vikings scored 28 points in the paint and made 17 of 22 free throws compared to MSU’s 10 of 12. Binford noted the Bobcats struggled to keep Portland State away from the rim as the Vikings also drew fouls due to their aggressive style. The coach admitted the Bobcats were so worried about Portland State’s 3-point shooting that it opened up easier driving lanes for the Vikings.
Binford pointed out how Portland State attempted 10 more free throws than MSU and said, “That’s your ball game right there.”
Hansen led the Vikings with 20 points on 5-for-11 shooting while making 3 of 6 from deep and all seven of her free throws. She was just one of five Vikings in double-digit scoring.
“Part of that was their adjustments,” Binford said. “They did a great job of that. We certainly didn’t adapt.”
Though the Bobcats (5-5, 2-2 Big Sky) remain at .500, this is the second consecutive week they’ve defeated a conference opponent and then lost to that same team two days later. Binford compared adjustments between those games to a chess match, and she said she has to develop better strategies moving forward.
However, the Bobcats are among the youngest teams in the country, and Binford expects close games like this will teach them important lessons.
“I think there’s a level of comfort with this team,” Binford said. “Our chemistry is building. Losses are not fun, but I thought there was great growth today.”
