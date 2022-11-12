Montana State moved to 2-0 this season with an impressive 69-60 win over BYU on Saturday in Provo, Utah.
After trailing by one at halftime, the Bobcats really created some separation at the start of the third quarter, outscoring the Cougars 14-4 and forcing BYU into three turnovers before four minutes had elapsed.
The win was MSU’s first against BYU since Dec. 30, 2010, also in Provo (including Saturday, the teams had played four times since then). The result also snapped a 30-game home winning streak for the Cougars at the Marriott Center.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the game plan (execution),” Bobcats head coach Tricia Binford said. “If you saw our scouting report and how we executed, they were pretty identical as far as what chess match we wanted to win. Extremely proud of the focus of this team today.”
That chess match began with limiting 6-foot-1 junior Lauren Gustin, who averaged a double-double last season. She indeed notched 12 points and 12 rebounds, but Binford was pleased that only one of those rebounds came on the offensive end. Overall, BYU only won the rebounding battle 34-33.
“We took huge strides on the glass today, for sure,” Binford said. “To keep the rebounds even today against a team that rebounds as well as BYU, I thought, that was (a big key).”
The Cougars (0-2) held a 33-32 advantage at halftime despite having eight turnovers to that point. They stayed ahead, in part, by hitting one more 3-pointer than MSU in the first half (four compared to three).
A 3-pointer from MSU’s Leia Beattie gave the Bobcats the lead for good just 19 seconds into the third quarter. Kola Bad Bear scored on two layups and Darian White also added a bucket to build an eight-point lead before BYU earned any points in the second half.
MSU’s lead grew to nine points in the third quarter before eventually being trimmed back to two on a 3-pointer from Kaylee Smiler with 2 minutes, 46 seconds left. But Taylor Janssen hit a 3-pointer in response, Bad Bear added a free throw and Beattie hit her second 3-pointer of the game to push it back to nine.
MSU led by seven going to the fourth and never let BYU get closer than five points the rest of the way.
Gustin did most of her damage in the second half, hitting 5 of 10 shots and grabbing six rebounds in the final 20 minutes. Without her, BYU hit just 7 of 16 shots from the field (1 of 6 on 3-pointers) and committed nine turnovers in the second half to finish with 17 for the game.
“Obviously we want our defense to be disruptive and get us some steals and turnovers so we can get out and run,” Binford said. “I felt like we controlled that count pretty well.”
Throughout the game, Binford reminded her team of the flow in BYU’s opening game from Tuesday against Colorado State. The Rams trailed by four at halftime of that game before blowing it open in the third quarter. Binford thought her team could have similar success.
“We talked about getting to that third quarter and trying to get those possessions in a higher count so we could get the ball moving,” she said.
By the end, Bad Bear had nine points and Beattie and eight. Both had two rebounds. Darian White led the Bobcats with 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
“Darian did Darian today and was absolutely fantastic on both ends of the floor,” Binford said. “She took it to the hole and got us going on the offensive end at the right moments.”
Off the bench, Grace Beasley and Madison Jackson were vital contributors, especially in the first half. Beasley tallied 13 points and three rebounds, and Jackson had 11 points with two boards. Beasley hit MSU’s only three shots from the field in the first quarter, providing a needed spark in what had become a free throw competition early on.
“Grace and Madison Jackson both came in and gave us great flow, great tempo,” Binford said. “They were really aggressive.”
Katelynn Limardo also added six points and three rebounds for MSU.
Nani Falatea led the Cougars with 17 points to go with six rebounds, but she also had nine turnovers. Smiler and Rose Bubakar joined Gustin in tallying 12 points.
Binford said MSU’s end-of-game management was imperfect, as the Bobcats took a few shots early in the shot clock and had a couple moving screens. But she added that these are what non-conference games are for — sharpening up those details to be ready for conference play.
That’s still a long way off, but an early season win over last season’s West Coast Conference regular season champion — and the team picked to finish third in the league this year — is a nice resume booster early in the season.
The Bobcats will look to add another signature win on Tuesday, when they play host to Arizona State of the Pac-12 at 7 p.m. at Worthington Arena.
