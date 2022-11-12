Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Montana State moved to 2-0 this season with an impressive 69-60 win over BYU on Saturday in Provo, Utah.

After trailing by one at halftime, the Bobcats really created some separation at the start of the third quarter, outscoring the Cougars 14-4 and forcing BYU into three turnovers before four minutes had elapsed.

The win was MSU’s first against BYU since Dec. 30, 2010, also in Provo (including Saturday, the teams had played four times since then). The result also snapped a 30-game home winning streak for the Cougars at the Marriott Center.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Tags

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Recommended for you