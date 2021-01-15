Montana State’s players felt they let last Saturday’s game slip away. The Bobcats had chances to come from behind in the second half, but missed boxouts and defensive breakdowns did them in against Northern Colorado.
It was MSU’s first conference loss in 366 days — a stretch from Jan. 9, 2020 to Jan. 9, 2021.
With a young team in the process of molding its identity, Bobcats head coach Tricia Binford wanted to see how players would bounce back. It’s a trait she’s worked to cultivate in them.
They came through Thursday with a 75-67 win at Portland State, showing a sign of growth.
“We've been through adversity, and that didn't sit well last Saturday for the entire team,” Binford said. “I just thought they responded extremely well. We had a fantastic week of practice, and they just came out and really executed the game plan.”
MSU junior Gabby Mocchi, sophomore Kola Bad Bear and freshman Katelynn Limardo combined for 37 points and 15 rebounds. All three are in new roles compared to a year ago. With all-conference sophomore point guard Darian White scoring 17 and getting teammates involved, Binford called it the most balanced offensive attack of the season.
In the final five and a half minutes, MSU outscored PSU 17-5. The Bobcats flipped a four-point deficit into an eight-point win.
MSU (5-4, 2-1 Big Sky) will have a rematch with the Vikings at 1 p.m. Saturday in Portland. It’s a chance for the Bobcats to start stringing wins together once again. And now that they’ve already shown progress, they’re trending up.
“When it comes down to that last three minutes, I felt we took big steps (Thursday),” Binford said.
Though MSU led for 27 of 40 minutes, the game wasn’t perfect. At one point in the second half, Binford observed players lacking energy and showing poor body language. She “got into them about it not looking the right way,” Binford said.
Then came a shift.
Midway through the fourth quarter, White knocked down a 3-pointer and Mocchi hit a jumper off a PSU turnover.
Then Bad Bear made a layup, drew a foul and converted the ensuing free throw. The emotion Binford wanted to see was then on display.
Thirty-six seconds later, Bad Bear made another layup. MSU’s nine straight points altered the game. Bad Bear scored seven points in the fourth quarter and a career-high 16 points overall on 7-of-10 shooting. Binford called it the best game so far of her career.
“The very first time she caught the ball, she went and scored rather than passed,” Binford said. “And I would say a freshman Kola is looking to tap out of that. Sophomore, taking a step today.”
As the game progressed, Limardo contributed heavily on the defensive end. She had five points, eight rebounds and a steal. Binford acknowledged her even though her stats might not reflect the difference she made. Even as a freshman, Binford said she couldn’t take her off the floor.
Mocchi scored a career-high 16 points on 5-of-12 shooting. White poured in 17 points, but perhaps more impressive was the way she helped teammates around her, too. For MSU to be at its best, it needs a supporting cast around White.
“Three kids in double digits here,” Binford said. “I think that's a great step in the right direction.”
These are the kinds of contributions Binford has been looking for. Having to replace nearly all of its top contributors from a year ago, the Bobcats have spent the season until this point figuring out roles and finding what works.
After a turbulent nonconference schedule, MSU has now played three games since Jan. 7. A fourth is planned Saturday.
The Bobcats have settled into a routine and learned to respond to a loss. They’re showing things are starting to come together.
“Last week we found a way to lose,” Binford said, “and (Thursday) we found ways to win.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.